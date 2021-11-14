Vedas and Upanishads are greatest treasure: Ramanujacharya

Ramanujacharya lived for 120 years from the year 1017. At a time when several restrictions were imposed by the gurus of those days even on the basic religious practices, Ramanujacharya spread the beautiful concept of equality.



Explaining the importance of the project 'Statue of Equality,' Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ji said that those days when only certain sections of people could hear the vedic mantra's. Mostly it used to be from one Guru to one Sishya during his lifetime. If anyone else heard the mantra, they used to pour molten lead and into the ears of that person.

Ramanujacharya was against such practice. He always said all are children of the same God. Hence putting restrictions on hearing the mantras was not a correct practice. He gave the mantra to all. This made his guru unhappy and he once told Ramanujacharya "Go to Hell". But Ramanucharya told his Guru, "Sir, if the spread of mantra's can help the world to come out of problems, I will be the happiest person to go to hell." The Guru then told Ramanujacharya, "You are greatest person than all of us."

Jeeyar Swamy ji further said that those were the days when Dalits were discriminated against and were not allowed to enter the temples. Ramanujacharya who was opposed to this practice took them into the temple so that they can enjoy the divinity and offer prayers. This happened in Melkote near Bengaluru.

He always used to say "Surrender yourself to God." If you surrender to god, you will not have to fear whatever circumstances you may have to face in your life. Whatever you are undergoing is the result of previous Karma (actions) but if you seek Sarvasva Saranagati (Total unconditional surrender to God), the suffering would pass easily and will help you to live your life with Dharma. He did not oppose following rituals but laid greater emphasis on devotion and belief in God. Rituals without Bhakti are of no use, he used to tell the people. He always preached that Bhakti marga was the most effective way to get salvation.

He was the first Indian philosopher to provide a systematic interpretation of the philosophy of the Vedas. He showed us how economic, moral, spiritual, emotional, and political threads of our lives can be woven into a beautiful fabric." Vedas and Upanishads are the greatest treasure he always said.

On some accounts, Ramanuja's influence on popular Hindu practice is so vast that his system forms the basis for popular Hindu philosophy. Ramanuja was a staunch opponent of caste prejudice.