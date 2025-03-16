Western diet linked to increased lung cancer risk, study finds

A new study has revealed that the Western diet, which is typically high in salt, sugar, and fat, may contribute to a higher risk of lung cancer. While previous research has established the connection between poor dietary habits and cancers of the liver and pancreas, lung cancer has not traditionally been considered a diet-related disease.

Ramon Sun, Associate Professor and Director of the University of Florida’s Center for Advanced Spatial Biomolecule Research, emphasized the significance of these findings. “Lung cancer has not traditionally been thought of as a dietary-related disease,” he stated. “Diseases like pancreatic or liver cancer, yes. However, the idea that diet could influence lung cancer is rarely discussed.”

The research, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, focused on glycogen accumulation—a storage molecule composed of glucose (simple sugar). Glycogen is known to accumulate in high levels across various cancers and other diseases.

How diet influences lung cancer growth

Using a combination of lab models and computer simulations, researchers discovered that glycogen functions as an oncogenic metabolite in lung cancer, meaning it fuels tumour growth. Sun likened it to a “giant lollipop for cancer’s sweet tooth”—the higher the glycogen levels, the more aggressive the tumour growth.

To further investigate, the scientists fed mice a high-fat, high-fructose Western diet, which elevated glycogen levels in the blood. As a result, lung tumours grew significantly. However, when glycogen levels were lowered, tumour growth declined.

The findings indicate that the Western diet increases glycogen levels, which in turn fuels lung cancer tumour growth by providing essential building blocks for cancer cells. Sun also noted that glycogen serves as an exceptionally good predictor of tumour growth and mortality rates in lung cancer patients.

Need for dietary awareness and public health strategies

Given the study’s implications, public health experts are advocating for greater awareness regarding the impact of diet on lung cancer risk. Sun stressed the importance of policy-driven strategies to encourage healthier eating habits, similar to anti-smoking campaigns that successfully reduced lung cancer rates over the years.

“Prioritising a nutrient-rich diet, maintaining an active lifestyle, and minimising alcohol intake are foundational strategies for long-term health,” the research team concluded.

This study underscores the need for individuals to make informed dietary choices to reduce cancer risks, reinforcing the growing body of evidence that diet plays a pivotal role in overall health and disease prevention.