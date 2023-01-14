What Does God Want in Worship?

Most of us believe in God and we have our own ways of worshipping. But how to know his mind? How to know whether he is pleased by our worship or not. I think I can break a coconut or offer a magnificent pooja spending a lot of money and try to get some undue gain from him, or use my wealth to please him. Does it please God?

For a while, let us visualise God as the boss of an organization, who likes to take care of all. As a person serving the boss, I have my own agenda of aggrandizing myself by fulfilling my own ambitions. I may need undue gain, but the boss is interested in everyone's welfare. My interest is clashing with my boss's interest. The same should be true with God.

Chapter 12 of the Gita does not talk of devotion in terms of money. God is not bothered whether we buy the ten-grand ticket or the lowest one. He is not bothered whether we wear the dhoti or put on a tilak. That may be a drill which gives some discipline. But what is the best offering which pleases God? Krishna tells us (Ch 12- verses13,14,15) that absence of hate to anyone, friendliness, compassion, absence of ego, contentment, total harmony with all beings and such other qualities are the worship he expects.

Agni-purana (Ch 202- 17,18) talks of eight flowers which God expects from us. Unfortunately, they are not flowers from the garden. God thought that we would denude trees and plants. The purana says that not hurting anyone, physically or mentally, is the first flower. Controlling my mind and senses (controlling undue desires) is a flower. Compassion to all living beings and forgiveness are highly valued flowers. Right understanding of God, contemplation and inner harmony are the flowers. Finally, truthfulness is the cherished flower to the universal being. The Sanskrit name for the universal being is Vishnu (etymologically, all pervading).

Control of mind and inner harmony in the face of troubles is the real meaning of the word shanti. There are three types of worries (taapa-traya) we face. The first is from within (like physical ailment or emotions such as anger, frustration etc.,). The second is from others, such as aggression or some other trouble. The third is from unforeseen calamities like, for example, covid. Not getting perturbed by them and handling them wisely is an important flower to God.

We see that God as a good boss is an intelligent person. He has his own agenda of doing good to all. He will certainly not like it if our agenda is different from his agenda. It is real worship if our agenda agrees with his scheme of things.