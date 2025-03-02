What’s New in LA

While LA is known for its iconic landmarks and unforgettable experiences at every turn, the City of Angels continues to reinvent itself with creativity, innovation and new products. Here’s a round-up of the newly-opened and soon-to-open restaurants, hotels, attractions and more, proving why now is the time to visit LA.

Culinary

AJA Vineyards

Downtown Santa Monica recently welcomed its first wine-tasting room, AJA Vineyards. AJA Vineyards invites visitors to experience a portfolio of California wines, crafted locally on the Malibu coast, through wine flights, thoughtful pairings and insightful tasting events.

DamSot

The popular South Korean-based chain restaurant, DamSot, opened its first U.S. location in Los Angeles’ Koreatown in early January. In a minimalist-designed space, the restaurant features a menu that revolves around sot bap sets, available with toppings. They also offer a special steak sot bap, but limit to 15 portions a day since high-quality aged meat is used, so make sure to come early!

Seline

Michelin-starred chef Dave Beran opened his latest restaurant in LA in January, Seline, as an illustration of his culinary journey and personal philosophy. Taking guests through a 15 to 18-course meal, Seline is designed to cultivate connection and conversation, including direct interaction between the guests and chefs. Seline follows Chef Dave’s pasjoli in Santa Monica, an elevated French bistro.

Andy’s Jazz and R&B Club

Anderson .Paak, producer, rapper and drummer, brings a dose of vintage entertainment to West Hollywood with his new jazz and R&B club, Andy’s. The artist, who partnered with Mark and Jonnie Houston on the project, opened the speakeasy-style performance venue in September. With a casual supper club menu from Chef Chris Oh, 70s-inspired decor, a photo booth and live music, Andy’s will be your new favourite spot.

Accommodations

Santa Monica

If you’re looking for a calm respite, look no further than staying at two new luxury hotels in Santa Monica. Regent Santa Monica Beach debuted just steps from the sand, marking a historic return to North America for the Regent brand. The property’s design includes elements catered to privacy and personalization, immersing guests in aesthetics reflective of the coastal location, and also features Orla, a Mediterranean restaurant from celebrity chef Michael Mina, as well as Sweet July Cafe, which features California cuisine and curation of bespoke products.

Meanwhile, the Sandbourne Santa Monica is a design-lover’s dream. Just nine miles from LAX, the hotel offers 175 meticulously designed guest rooms and suites, an upscale pool, a state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor fitness centre and unique wellness offerings.

San Gabriel

Expected to open in the summer of 2025, The Jordan San Gabriel Hotel is a tranquil retreat, just 11 miles outside the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The property overlooks the San Gabriel Mountains, plus features a beautifully landscaped outdoor space with a heated pool, hot tub and fitness centre. If you weren’t already relaxed, you can also visit their luxury spa for more R&R.

Pasadena

Set to open in March, AC Hotel Pasadena blends modern design and European sophistication in a prime location. In the heart of Pasadena’s Playhouse Village, on the world-famous Rose Parade route, the hotel is just steps from many iconic attractions and within walking distance of the Convention Center. Along with 194 stylish rooms, the AC Hotel Pasadena also features a selection of three culinary offerings: AC Kitchen, AC Lounge and the Rooftop.

Silver Lake

The highly anticipated Hotel Lucile opens soon; the hotel is housed in a reimagined 1931 church at the intersection of Griffith Boulevard and Lucile Avenue and will comprise 25 guest rooms, a rooftop lounge with city views and a pool. A restaurant and bar will be located within the building’s main chapel, featuring high ceilings and original stained-glass windows.

Brentwood

Le Petit Pali Brentwood, a 25-room inn conveniently situated on Sunset Blvd. in the heart of West Los Angeles, is now open. The hotel offers personalized lodging experiences, layered with custom design details, charm, unexpected luxury and creative nuances the brand is known for. Guests can enjoy complimentary Continental Breakfast Baskets delivered each morning, with freshly baked cookie delivery service each night.

Westwood

A brand-new upscale boutique hotel, The Olivia Hotel, provides the utmost comfort, set amidst a modern, chic ambience with the tranquillity of a nature-inspired design. Along with other amenities, the 56 guest room accommodation also offers a beautifully landscaped courtyard with cosy fire pits to stargaze. Nestled near the vibrant heartbeat of Westwood Village and the prestigious UCLA campus, The Olivia Hotel celebrates the spirit of the Bruins.

Notable Renovations

In late 2024, W Hollywood unveiled its renovation of 319 rooms, including 39 suites, that capture the energy and charm of contemporary Hollywood. With postcard-worthy views of the Hollywood sign and Capitol Records building, the property’s alluring rooftop, WET Deck, now features two destination bars Sunrise and Sunset. Nearby, the Sonesta LAX Hotel completed its $41 million renovation, including refreshed guest rooms and a renovated lobby that blends seamlessly with the four onsite dining options. The restaurants and bars have been updated to create an all-day food hall experience for guests, plus a complimentary shuttle runs 24 hours a day for the ultimate convenience.

Arts & Culture

Destination Crenshaw

Be one of the first visitors at the new Destination Crenshaw, an outdoor art and culture experience with a focus on Black art, history, culture and community, set to open in 2025. The 1.3-mile experience will be the largest Black public art project in the US and will commission more than 100 works of Black artists, placing an impactful cultural stamp on Crenshaw Boulevard.

CineVita

Opening in February at Hollywood Park by SoFi Stadium, CineVita brings cinema to life. Taking inspiration from the great movie palaces of the Golden Age, CineVita is a theatrical experience where the glamour of what it was once like to go to the movies is reborn through live cinema performances.

Vogue World Returns

In October 2025, Vogue World will return to the U.S. in Los Angeles. Vogue World: Hollywood will celebrate the rich conversation between film and fashion, centred around the most inspiring characters in cinema history. To gear up for the momentous occasion, fashionistas should be sure to check out LA Fashion Week in March held at the historic Union Station, source unique fabrics in the Fashion District, or hunt for hidden treasures and vintage pieces at flea markets across the city like Melrose Trading Post, Silverlake Flea or the Rose Bowl Flea Market.

New Addition to the Natural History Museum

NHM Commons, the Museum’s newest wing and community hub, recently opened. Celebrating the intersection of science, nature and culture, this unique outside-inside experience features 75,000 square feet of new and refreshed spaces, including many free experiences. Complete with a 75-foot-long green-boned sauropod, Barbara Carrasco’s landmark mural, L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective, a garden and more, the Natural History Museum is a must-see.

And More!

FIFA World Cup at Rose Bowl

The historic Rose Bowl Stadium is among the 12 venues chosen across the U.S. to host the FIFA Club World Cup matches. The iconic stadium will host six matches this summer from June 15 through July 25 with some of soccer’s most prominent clubs. The Rose Bowl Stadium previously was the venue for the FIFA World Cup Final in 1994 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in 1999.

Route 66

Get your kicks on Route 66 just before its centennial anniversary in 2026. The famous route hits California destinations like San Bernardino County, Barstow and Needles before making its way through Pasadena, LA, Beverly Hills and finally ending in Santa Monica. The roughly 2,400-mile road is full of unique attractions and hidden gems along the way you won’t want to miss.