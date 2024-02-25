Will the curve of India’s plastic surgery business rise or fall?

The internet has undeniably made life easier, but it has also brought about challenges, particularly in the beauty industry. The rise of social media influencers and sponsored content has shaped unrealistic beauty standards, impacting perceptions globally. Plastic surgery and facial remodeling have surged in countries like South Korea and the United States, often setting the benchmark for beauty.

To understand the evolution of beauty trends in India, we turn to Dr Sneha Shah, an aesthetic surgeon with a background in ophthalmology and extensive training in both India and the United States.

Facial remodeling, according to Dr Shah, is often sought for managing signs of aging, addressing scars and defects, and may be part of the gender confirmation process. It can also enhance self-esteem for social and professional reasons. However, it remains a personal choice that should be made after consultation with a professional and a thorough understanding of the treatment.

Compared to other Asian countries where the debate on beauty standards continues, India, with its ethnically diverse population, faces challenges in establishing a singular beauty standard. While minimally invasive procedures have become commonplace, acceptance of surgical procedures is gradually increasing.

Dr. Shah notes that common reconstruction procedures include Blepharoplasty (under-eye bags), Ptosis correction (for droopy eyelids), and xanthelasma treatment.

Discussing the intersection of artistry and medical expertise in facial aesthetics, Dr. Shah emphasizes the scientific application of principles like the golden ratio to achieve aesthetic goals.

In terms of advancements, technologies like apps predicting aging outcomes, 3D imaging, and printing have enhanced patient counseling and procedure precision.

When it comes to selecting a surgeon and treatment plan, Dr. Shah advises patients to rely on qualifications, training, expertise, and before-and-after pictures. Open communication between the patient and surgeon is crucial.

Looking ahead, Dr. Shah sees facial reconstruction on a rising curve in India, attributing it to growing awareness, accessibility, affordability, and the country emerging as a hub for facial aesthetics.

Regarding beauty standards, Dr. Shah acknowledges their evolving nature but emphasizes the importance of focusing on creating a healthy, natural look, with her practice mantra being “A Youthful You.”