Witness A Grand Celebration at Shivoham Shiva Temple This Maha Shivratri – Huge Footfall Expected

The sacred festival of Maha Shivratri, commemorating the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, will be celebrated with unmatched grandeur at Shivoham Shiva Temple, HAL, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru. As one of the city’s most revered spiritual landmarks, the temple is expecting thousands of devotees to gather for an unparalleled spiritual experience.

A Spiritual Extravaganza Led by AiR - Atman in Ravi; The event is being meticulously planned under the guidance of AiR - Atman in Ravi, the visionary founder of Shivoham Shiva Temple. Speaking on the significance of Maha Shivratri, he shared:

“This is a sacred time for deep spiritual awakening. We must go beyond Bhakti and devotion to seek, yearn for, and passionately love God. The ultimate realization is that God is omnipresent—not just in temples but within the temple of our own hearts.”

Key Attractions of Maha Shivratri at Shivoham Shiva Temple

The temple, home to the tallest 65-ft Shiva idol in Bengaluru, will offer devotees a deeply immersive experience, including:

• 32-ft Lord Ganesha statue – A majestic tribute to the remover of obstacles.

• Amarnath Paanch Dhaam Yatra – A breathtakingly recreated pilgrimage experience.

• Barah Jyotirlinga Yatra & Abhisheka – A sacred homage to the 12 Jyotirlingas.

• 24-hour Bhajans with Special Shiva Aarti every two hours – Keeping the divine energy flowing.

• Special Light & Sound Show – A mesmerizing spiritual spectacle.

• Live Bhajans from evening onwards and an all-night Jaagaran with music, meditation and mantra chanting – Deepening the spiritual connection.

An Invitation to Devotees and a Call for Service

The organizing team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a seamless and spiritually uplifting experience for devotees.

“We are expecting an overwhelming turnout of devotees who will not only come to seek blessings but also contribute to a greater cause. The funds raised during Maha Shivratri will go towards serving the destitute, poor and the homeless at AiR Humanitarian Homes. This is how we continue to do God’s work—by spreading love and compassion to those in need,” added AiR - Atman in Ravi.

This Maha Shivratri at Shivoham Shiva Temple promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience, offering devotees the blessings of Lord Shiva and Devi Shakti, divine rituals and a journey of Self-realization and God-realisation through Sanatana Dharma Yatra and Vaishnodevi Yatra experiences.

All are welcome to be part of this grand celebration!