Working From Home During This Pandemic?

Owing to the hazardous situation that Covid-19 has brought, most of the organizations have asked their employees to work from home and practice social distancing. On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day countrywide lockdown to control COVID–19 cases.

Staying in your pajamas all day and working from bed might be alluring but work from home is not a vacation! It is imperative to stay fit and healthy both physically and mentally in order to boost your productivity and keep yourself happy, healthy and engaged.

Here is a guide you can refer to if you want to best utilize these days.

Watch your diet

One of the major issues you will come across is an unhealthy weight gain due to the sedentary lifestyle. If you keep indulging in unhealthy food habits with zero physical activity it eventually impacts your waistline. Hence, as you go along about prioritizing the tasks you do, make a little time for cooking too. When you focus on eating healthy, you are less likely to experience high-calorie intake.

Stay Engaged

It should go without saying, but the one real way of balancing your mental health is to keep yourself distracted from an overdose of Covid-19 news, especially fake ones. An occupied mind means less time for stress or anxiety. Keep yourself engaged with reading, playing board games, etc.

Be physically active

Most of us lost access to the gyms because of the lockdown. That doesn't mean you can't continue some kind of exercises at home. Find a pace with your office work also to make it more dynamic. Enjoy a retreat somewhere inside your house to stroll and stretch your muscles to relinquish the stationary propensity and laziness. From yoga to at-home workouts, there are plenty of ways to ensure that working from home does not take a toll on your fitness goals.

Stay hydrated

Keeping hydration levels in check is one way to ensure that you are practicing healthy habits. Moreover, you can also drink some refreshing and hydrating drinks like green tea.

Unplug yourself

This is the best time for a work-life balance! It is important that you devote time for yourself and your family by unplugging from electronic devices. During dinner time, put your phone and laptop away to avoid distractions. Don't check email or texts after your official working hours are over! This will help in keeping up the balance of your mental health.

The article is contributed by Ms. Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus