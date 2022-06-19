World's largest Shani statue in Sangareddy

One of Sangareddy's most well-known statues is Shani Shakti Dham in Mamidipally. People came from all around the world to see the world's largest Shani statue, which stands 20 feet tall and was carved out of a single piece of stone.



On new moon and full moon days, people flocked to Mamidipally's Shani Shakti Dham to offer prayers to Lord Shani, as has been the custom for centuries.

The most prominent festivals of the temple are Shani Trayodashi, Shani Amavasya, and Shani Jayanti, which attract a large number of visitors. On these occasions, around 10,000 people participate in puja, havan, and thaila abhishekam.

Founder and Peetadhipathi Thakur Surya Prathap Singh, told Hans India that people from all over the world come to the temple when they are facing difficulties in life. "It is thought that offering prayers here and appeasing Shani Bhagwan will bring believers prosperity in their lives," he stated.

Upa Peetadhipathi Sudheer Singh, Dr. Sunil Singh, and Dr. Shakti Singh are also in attendance. Several residents, particularly those from Sangareddy and the surrounding regions, who passionately believe in the significance of the site, were too numerous to offer prayers to Lord Shani.