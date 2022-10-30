Yoga through the eyes of Ancient Masters

The goal of humankind is to attain a blissfulness of spirit. In Sanskrit and in Yoga terminology, this is known as 'Sat Chit Ananda' or 'Sacchidānanda'.

According to spiritual masters and leaders, yoga can be regarded a component of ancient Indian culture that began in the Himalayas. Yoga is the science of human growth and well-being. There are numerous traditional yoga styles, including Hatha yoga and Raja Yoga. Other variations of yoga include Kundalini, Ashtanga, Ganapati, and others. Yoga is being modified and used by individuals according to their culture for health and well-being as time, place, and circumstance change.

Guru Gorakhnath and Maharishi Matsyendranath

Hatha Yoga is a traditional practise that was founded by Guru Gorakshanth and Maharishi Matsyendranath. Guru Gorakhnath sums it up beautifully through this saying - "Hasiba Kheliba Dhariba Dhyanam". Guru Gorakhnath described the journey of life and death in these phrases. Fun,laughter, focus and meditation should be part of life skills to get us through the journey and the ups and downs of life. When we have truly lived our life fully, then and only then death can be sweet. A true Yogi is open minded and understand what it means to live life fully and be accepting that each one of us have our own journey and to touch other people's life with a positive note.

Maharishi Patanjali

Yoga is described by Patanjali as Chitta Vritti Nirodhah, or the stilling of mental fluctuations. We can start to experience inner union, nurturing the natural connection inside ourselves so that we achieve serenity and happiness, by quieting this mental chatter. In the practise and study of yoga, there are eight limbs that make up Ashtanga yoga. Shri Patanjali Maharishi and Maharishi Shring are two of the numerous celestial teachers and gurus in the lineage of Ashtanga yoga. The sadhak must maintain social seclusion while studying ashtanga yoga in order to obtain a thorough understanding of the topic. However, given the modern world and how we live in this day and age, this might not always be feasible.

Lord Krishna

As per Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita, " Yoga Karmasu Kaushalam". By this He meant that unless you bring perfection into everything that you are doing, you will not achieve yoga. Perfection is a true sign of mastery and in order to attain Samadhi or enlightenment, you must work to bring perfection into every action or karma that you perform.

Maha Himalayas

According to the Maha Himalayas, it is said that if you have a propensity for spirituality, you should acknowledge that you are the one who has the key to accountability before you begin the process of your spiritual journey. You cannot hold anyone else responsible for your path; it is only your responsibility. Selecting a spiritual master is the seeker's next most crucial decision. There is no need to rush this process. You are free to consider your choice a number of times. Give your decision careful thought. Up until you are confident in your option, keep exploring. However, after you've made your decision, you must have total faith in your Guru. Following the selection of a spiritual master or teacher, submit to their leadership. You must obey the command, regardless matter what it is or where the arrow points. Sometimes, rather than the circumstances or the scenario, it is your faith that gives you what you need. This is why practices like Siddha Walk, Siddho Hum Kriya and chants like Namo Himalaya are becoming famous throughout the world.