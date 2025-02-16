Young author Harshita Jinaga’s cookbook offers nutritious recipes for kids battling cancer

In a remarkable initiative to support children fighting cancer, young author Harshita Jinaga has penned Cooking Hope: Easy Indian Recipes for Kids on their Cancer Journey.

The book is a collection of simple, nutritious, and delicious recipes designed to help children maintain their strength and immunity during treatment.

Harshita shares, “The book includes a variety of easy-to-make Indian dishes, covering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. My goal was to create meals that are both healthy and enjoyable, ensuring children receive essential nutrients without compromising on taste.” Her deep-rooted passion for health and nutrition led her to collaborate with the Cuddles Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting children battling cancer.

The book is also dedicated to the thousands of children who benefit from the foundation’s work.

To expand its reach, Cooking Hope has been translated into Hindi and Marathi, making it accessible to a wider audience. By incorporating diverse flavors from India’s rich culinary heritage, the book aims to provide comforting meals for young patients.

Harshita, who graduated from the American School of Bombay last year, is currently a freshman at the University of California, San Diego, majoring in Molecular and Cellular Biology.

With aspirations of becoming a surgical oncologist, she has been deeply involved in research labs and hospital internships across Mumbai. Her interest in nutrition stems from her passion for organic gardening, which evolved into an understanding of how diet impacts health, particularly for cancer patients.

“This book allowed me to merge my love for oncology with my interest in nutrition,” she says. Through Cooking Hope, Harshita hopes to make a meaningful impact on young cancer patients by offering them nourishing meals that promote healing and well-being.