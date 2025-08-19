A natural path to hormonal balance and relief

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) impacts millions of women with symptoms like irregular periods, weight gain, acne, and mood swings. While managing it can feel overwhelming, yoga offers a gentle yet powerful way to restore balance. Through postures, breathwork, and mindfulness, women can ease symptoms, reduce stress, and reconnect with their bodies

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder affecting several million women the world over. From irregular periods and weight gain to acne, mood swings, and infertility, PCOS has started touching several domains on a woman’s life. Managing it can often be overwhelming. Yoga is one steady, supportive tool that can help women regain balance, relieve symptoms, and feel comfortable in their bodies.

Yoga can harmonize ailing systems within the body with its gentle and safe approach. For PCOS cases, this art dating back to ancient times can offer relief in many ways. It helps in endocrine functions; improves blood circulation; decreases stress; and promotes mindfulness, all necessary for hormonal balance.

Stress is a primary contributor to the worsening of PCOS symptoms. Stress leads to the secretion of cortisol in excess, which disturbs the fine hormonal rhythm of the body. Certain yoga postures, breathing techniques, and relaxation procedures assist in reducing cortisol levels and quieting the nervous system, thereby making one feel better. Over time, these women describe feeling emotionally lighter, less anxious, and more in-tune to their needs through these techniques.

Asanas (postures) include Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose), Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), and Malasana (Waste evacuation Pose) that are some of the most beneficial ones for women with PCOS. These postures give equal attention to the abdominal and pelvic regions of the body, the proper functioning of ovaries, and digestion. They also improve circulation and metabolism by stretching and toning the lower half of the body.

Breathing techniques such as Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing), Bhramari (humming bee), and Sheetali Pranayama help to cool the system, calm the nerves, and bring clarity to the mind. These techniques soothe the mind and nurture the hormonal balance in the hypothalamus and pituitary glands-the masters that control all hormones.

A lesser-known-yet-incredible-wise aspect of yoga is mindfulness. Yoga teaches us to listen to the body and respond with kindness. Many women struggle with self-image and frustration over weight or acne. Yoga supports acceptance, patience, and self-love. The aim is not just to change the body quickly but to truly connect with it.

Women who have yoga in their lives notice throughout this lifetime many changes, some big and some small, but ultimately beneficial. Some of these benefits are sleep improvement, improved menstrual cycles, diminished cravings, equilibrated mood swings, and/or establishing a great connection with one’s body. When small wins occur consistently, they become a big change.

It is this capacity for acceptance that may make yoga a loving option for anyone. It welcomes every body type and age group. Whether you just started moving or have some sort of movement practice in your daily life, yoga can be adapted accordingly to meet your needs. There is never any pressure to perform, but rather an open invitation to explore. Even 15-20 minutes of practice per day would make a difference.

The supportiveness of the teacher and practicing under a PCOS-experienced instructor can be reassuring, and empowering, or entering into a community-led yoga class by fellow women can make all the difference. Community builds connection, and connection heals.

PCOS may be a chronic condition, but that doesn’t mean it should be ruling your life. A regular yoga practice will nurture the body, calm the mind, and gently focus thoughts back towards nourishment and balance. It is this quiet strength within yoga that arises from the depth of the self, putting women back in their wholeness.

(Author, Columnist, Founder: Akshar Yoga Kendraa, and spiritual leader)