As she battles cancer, Hina Khan chooses to let go of her ‘beautiful hair before it starts falling off’

As Hina Khan is undergoing chemotherapy to treat her stage three breast cancer, the actress chose to get her hair shortened “before it starts falling off” and decided to use her own tresses to make a wig for herself.

Hina on Thursday took to Instagram, where she shared a reel while she was getting a haircut. Her emotional mother could be heard praying for her. The actress was then seen consoling her mother and saying that it is just a haircut. Hina shortened her hair to a pixie style.

For the caption, Hina, who announced the diagnosis on June 28, wrote: “You can hear my mother’s walling voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions.”

“To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair -your pride, your crown?”

Hina asserted that if one wants to win tough decisions need to be taken.

“And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks.”

The 36-year-old actress said that she chose “to let go” of her “crown” because she realised her “real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself.”

“I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase.”

A strong-willed Hina said: “Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remain whole. I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there.”

“If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it. Also this day couldn’t have gone as I hoped without the presence of the people who have taken a vow to support me thru thick and thin.”

“MY PEOPLE @rockyj1 MOM @heenaladjoshi@manaanmeer@sachinmakeupartist1 And a big thank you to @dwyesh_hairwizard for coming all the way from Santacruz after his hectic day at his salon to make this as comfortable as possible…”

“Loved the haircut Dwyessh Thank you and love you May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious PIz Pray Pray Pray for me,” she concluded.