As Telangana gears up to go to polls, two petitions seek better sanitation facilities for girls in government schools

As Telangana prepares for the upcoming assembly elections on November 30, a debate about civic issues has erupted, thanks to the online petitions initiated by Nguvu Change leaders Anju Arora and Divya Rajeswari Wupadrasta. Like many social activists, they too believe that regardless of the party in power, certain key issues, such as the need for adequate sanitation facilities for girls in government schools, remain unaddressed.

Anju and Divya’s petitions issue urgent reminders to the incumbent party and others in the political fray to not overlook this concern.

“Last year, a report presented in the Rajya Sabha revealed that of all the states and union territories in India, Telangana has the fewest number of toilets in government schools. Out of the 30,023 schools across the state, 2,124 schools lack functioning toilets, making Telangana, a state with the highest number of schools lacking sanitary facilities,” says Anju Arora.

She added that even after a year, no significant efforts have been made by any political party to at least discuss this paucity. “During menstruation, girls often struggle to find suitable facilities for changing soiled pads. Even when available, many of these toilets are unclean with dysfunctional flushes and taps, inadequate locks, water shortages, and a lack of proper disposal systems for used pads. These factors often force girls to miss school every month and have a detrimental impact on their right to equal education,” she adds.

Her online petition highlights the urgent need to construct period-friendly toilets for girls in rural villages of Telangana and has been addressed to Sabitha Indira Reddy, the Education Minister of Telangana.

Divya Rajeswari Wupadrasta points out that despite the High Court’s intervention, the situation is yet to improve. “In July this year, the Telangana High Court issued a notice to the state government, expressing concern over the lack of essential facilities for women, including public toilets and water, in the Naubat Pahad area. The situation is even worse in schools,” Divya states. She points out that many girls, particularly in rural areas of Telangana, either drop out of school, have irregular attendance, or avoid water intake due to the poor condition of toilets in many government schools. “Irregular toilet use due to unsanitary facilities can lead to urinary tract infections and other health issues,” she adds. Divya has initiated a petition addressed to V Karuna, Secretary of the Education Department, urging a plan of action to repair and maintain separate girls’ toilets in all Government High Schools in Telangana.Despite the launch of the state’s flagship program, ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’, to provide modern infrastructure to numerous schools, there are reportedly still over 150 schools in the Hyderabad district alone that lack adequate toilet facilities.

“During this time of hectic election campaigning, it is important to remind our present and future political representatives that more girls in schools means a better economy and a healthier society. This is why we need to ensure that they have access to the amenities they need in order to stay in school. While some commendable schemes like ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ have been introduced in the past, improper tracking mechanisms defeated the purpose of such initiatives in many regions. Promises and agendas in the end must result in tangible change and not remain on paper,” added Divya.