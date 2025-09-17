Balancing acting, modelling, philanthropic work with grace

At just 24, Telugu girl Channagiri Nandhini has carved a formidable path for herself, transitioning from a determined young girl in Vijayawada to a celebrated model, actress, and philanthropist in Hyderabad. With a B.Com in Computers under her belt, she has defied expectations, navigated challenges, and built a career that is as impactful as it is glamorous.

Nandhini’s journey began with a clear passion for the fashion world, a path her parents initially discouraged. But driven by an unshakeable belief in herself and a mantra of “never look back until I reach my destination,” she chose to follow her dreams. Her perseverance paid off, leading to a series of prestigious titles. Recently, Nandhini was crowned Miss Universe International 2025.

The event, organized by YIFW and Ys International Fashion Week, was held in Goa from August 29–31. Contestants from 20 countries participated, with 60 reaching the semi-finals and 40 competing in the grand finale on August 31. Featuring three competitive rounds—International Round, Swimwear Round, and Business Round—Nandhini represented India with pride and emerged as the winner.

Her trophy case already boasts victories such as Miss World International India 2024, Miss International Fashion Icon of India 2023, and Miss Hyderabad 2022. She was also the 1st runner-up at Miss South India 2022 and has earned numerous subtitles, including “Best Walk” and “Best Style Icon,” highlighting her multifaceted talent.

Beyond professional success, Nandhini’s true purpose lies in her deep commitment to social service. She serves as director of both the Amruthahastham Charitable Trust and the Annasantarpana Samithi Charitable Trust, where she personally helps serve food to hundreds daily. She has been honoured with the Rajya Ratna Award (2022) and the Nenu Saitham Premier Award (2020) for her efforts.

Her dedication extended to relief work during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she distributed rice bags, groceries, and blankets to tribal communities and vulnerable families. Even today, she continues serving refreshments during summers and warm essentials during winters to those in need.

Nandhini cites her 2023 win as Miss International Fashion Icon of India as a turning point that validated her decision to pursue fashion against all odds. Today, with two movies and two web series to her name, she continues balancing acting, modelling, and philanthropy with grace.

Looking ahead, her short-term goals include becoming a leading international model and actress. In the long run, she aims to establish her own charitable trust, become a professional pageant coach and fashion choreographer, and ultimately build a multi-specialty hospital offering free, high-quality treatment.

With Paris as her favourite travel destination, and a love for music, dance, and helping others, Nandhini embodies glamour, grit, and genuine kindness. Her journey is a reminder that confidence, resilience, and commitment to service can overcome any obstacle. To aspiring professionals, she offers advice: “With high confidence and without fear, you have to present what you’ve learned and concentrate on your own body.”