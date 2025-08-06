Breastfeeding: Nourishing babies, navigating struggles

Breastfeeding is a profoundly natural act that offers babies optimal nutrition and vital immune protection. “While often romanticized as an instinctive process between a mother and her infant, the reality is that breastfeeding frequently comes with a series of challenges that can leave new mothers feeling anxious, isolated, and uncertain,” says Dr. Jasmin Rath, Senior Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Laparoscopy & Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital. Understanding these struggles and the support available can make a significant difference in a mother’s breastfeeding journey.

A Natural Act, but Not Always Easy

Many new mothers often experience physical issues such as sore or cracked nipples, typically caused by improper latch or positioning. These pains can make nursing sessions stressful and, in some cases, discourage mothers from continuing to breastfeed.

Engorged breasts, which become overly full and painful, often occur in the first week as the mother’s body adjusts to the baby’s needs. This engorgement can sometimes lead to blocked ducts or mastitis, a painful inflammation or infection of the breast.

Low milk supply is another common concern. Many mothers worry they are not producing enough milk, particularly when babies feed frequently or seem fussy between sessions. Interestingly, most mothers produce sufficient milk, but doubts and lack of visible evidence can erode confidence.

Cluster feeding when a baby wants to nurse frequently over a short period—can be physically and emotionally demanding, further contributing to this sense of inadequacy.

Some babies may struggle with latching, especially if they have conditions like tongue-tie or if the mother has flat or inverted nipples. These difficulties can lead to frustration, inefficient feeding, and issues with milk supply or the baby’s weight gain.

Other issues include infections such as thrush, or a nursing strike, when a baby suddenly refuses to breastfeed after weeks or months of successful nursing.

Emotional Weight and Social Pressure

Beyond the physical struggles, many mothers find breastfeeding emotionally overwhelming. Feelings of guilt or inadequacy can arise when breastfeeding doesn’t go as planned. Sleep deprivation, postpartum recovery, and conflicting advice from friends, family, or even strangers often compound the stress.

Social expectations around feeding, whether pressure to breastfeed exclusively or judgment for choosing formula can leave mothers feeling isolated and unsupported.

The Power of Support

Experts agree that early and consistent support is crucial. Lactation consultants offer hands-on guidance, helping mothers correct latch issues, manage pain, and build confidence. Peer support, such as mothers’ groups or online communities, provides reassurance and real-life solutions from others who have faced similar challenges.

Family support, especially from partners, can also make a significant difference by sharing responsibilities at home and providing much-needed encouragement.

Breastfeeding Gets Easier

Although the first days and weeks may be tough, studies show that breastfeeding challenges often peak in the early postpartum period and ease by the second month. With time, most mothers find that breastfeeding becomes a more natural and rewarding experience.

While it may not be easy for everyone, breastfeeding is a learnable skill. Recognizing that difficulties are common and seeking help early can empower mothers to provide nourishment while also protecting their own mental and emotional well-being.

Quick Tips for New Parents:

• Don’t hesitate to ask for help. Lactation consultants and nurses can offer vital support.

• Watch for early signs of issues, like nipple pain, poor latch, or feeding refusal.

• Stay hydrated and nourished. Self-care supports milk production.

• Rest when possible. Even short naps help with recovery and resilience.

• Remember: You’re not alone. Every mother’s journey is different, and many face the same struggles.

Dr Jasmin Rath, senior consultant-Obstetrics & Gynecology, Laparoscopy & Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Kondapur.