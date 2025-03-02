Carma Expands to Hyderabad: A New Era of Luxury Fashion

A revered luminary in India’s fashion industry has long been celebrated for a discerning eye for style, luxury, and refined living. As the guiding force behind Carma, she has elevated the brand to an iconic status, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian couture landscape. With its flagship presence in Mehrauli Qutub, New Delhi, Carma has thrived as a beacon of elegance for over three decades, showcasing some of the finest designers the country has to offer. Now, under her stewardship, the brand is expanding its presence to Hyderabad, marking a significant new chapter in its journey.

“Hyderabad has a rich cultural heritage that seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with traditional fashion sensibilities,” she says. “Carma’s expansion into the city is a reflection of its vibrant couture landscape and the increasing demand for luxury designer wear. Our vision is to continue evolving and shaping the fashion industry by catering to the refined tastes of Hyderabad’s clientele.”

The Hyderabad store is designed to be a sanctuary for fashion enthusiasts, embodying an exquisite balance of opulence and style. Featuring dedicated sections for bridal couture, occasion wear, and contemporary fashion, the space has been meticulously curated to provide a seamless shopping experience. “Our store layout reflects Carma’s signature elegance while ensuring personalized styling sessions, customized tailoring, and exclusive access to the latest designer collections,” she notes.

While Carma has been synonymous with India’s most renowned couturiers, it also serves as a platform for emerging talent. “We are always on the lookout for fresh, innovative designers who bring unique perspectives to the industry,” she explains. “Carma Hyderabad will be a nexus for luminaries such as Talking Threads by Pearl Uppal, Chhavi Aggarwal, Megha Mahendru, Elisha Wadhwani, Drishti Chhabra, Guldavari, Usha Bagri, Farha Syed, Dabiri Couture, Romaa Aggarwal, RAR Studio, Aditi Gupta, Vrinda by Pundrik, Label Mayaa, and many more.”

At its core, Carma has always been about preserving and promoting Indian craftsmanship while integrating contemporary influences. “Our collections honor the rich legacy of Indian couture by presenting designers who seamlessly blend traditional artistry with modern aesthetics,” she says. “By curating a selection that embraces both heritage and innovation, we ensure that Carma continues to resonate with a diverse range of fashion sensibilities.”

As Carma strengthens its foothold in Hyderabad, she hints at further expansion. “Our goal is to solidify our position as a global leader in Indian couture,” she states. “We are continuously exploring opportunities to bring Carma’s unparalleled fashion experience to more cities, and these plans will unfold step by step.”

Beyond fashion, her passion for textiles and art has deeply influenced Carma’s curations. “Each store is infused with personal touches, and we take great care in understanding our customers’ individual preferences and style sensibilities,” she shares. “This approach allows us to create an immersive experience where luxury meets authenticity.”

With over three decades of excellence, Carma remains a testament to the evolution of Indian fashion. “Carma was born out of a need to create a dedicated space where traditional craftsmanship could flourish alongside contemporary design,” she reflects. “We have stayed connected to our roots while embracing innovation, showcasing the timeless elegance and dynamic spirit of Indian couture.” With a visionary approach, Carma continues to be more than just a luxury fashion destination—it is a celebration of India’s sartorial heritage, a canvas for creative expression, and a beacon of elegance for generations to come.