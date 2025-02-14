Celebrate Love Today with a Delicious Valentine’s Dinner!

Today is Valentine’s Day! Go beyond the usual gifts and surprise your partner with a delicious three-course homemade meal. The Appliances business of Godrej Enterprises Group presents a collection of delectable and easy-to-make microwave oven recipes, specially crafted to make your day extra special.

Honey Mustard and

Walnut Brie

Ingredients

8 1 wheel Brie or Camembert

8 2 tbsp. honey mustard

8 1½ cup finely chopped walnuts

8 Apple and pear slices

8 Crackers

Method of Preparation: -

Step 1: Spread mustard on the cheese and roll in chopped nuts to coat it properly.

Step 2: Arrange nut-coated cheese on a microwave oven safe serving dish. Microwave on medium-low for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the cheese is warm and soft.

Step 3: Transfer the cheese to a serving dish. Surround with apple, pear slices and crackers. Serve immediately.

Thai Baby Eggplant Rice

Ingredients

8 2 cups brown rice (Soak the rice for 30 minutes, microwave with 4 cups of water for about 20 minutes)

8 1 cup baby eggplants

8 1 cup corn kernels

8 A cup of zucchini cubes

8 Few basil leaves

8 2 tbsp. red chilli paste

8 2 tbsp. oil

8 3 tbsp. garlic paste (can even add ginger-garlic paste)

8 3 tbsp. coconut milk

8 Salt to taste

Method of Preparation: -

Step 1: Take the oil in a microwave oven safe bowl. Add the garlic paste, microwave for a minute and then add the red chilli paste. Microwave for about a minute again.

Step 2: Add the baby eggplants, cooked corn, zucchini cubes and basil and microwave for about 3 to 4 minutes till just about stir-fried.

Step 3: Add the cooked brown rice and salt. Mix everything together and microwave for another 2 minutes.

Step 4: Garnish with coconut milk and fresh

basil leaves.

Chocolate Tarts

Ingredients

8 Short crust pastry

for the tarts

8 250g flour

8 125g butter, chilled and cubed

8 Cold water

8 Chocolate filling

8 150g cooking chocolate

8 50g cream

8 2 tbsp. orange juice

Method of Preparation: -

Step 1: Mix flour, butter and a pinch of salt in a food processor until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Step 2: Add chilled water into the food processor till mixture begins to form large clumps and stop before mixture forms a ball.

Step 3: Place pastry out onto a work surface and knead gently to bring it together. Form into a disc and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Step 4: Melt chocolate with cream in microwave for a minute. Mix the chocolate gently, add orange juice and fill the pastry bag. Keep it in the fridge.

Step 5: Roll the pastry dough. Cut it in small circles and press it into the moulds.

Bake in preheated microwave oven till it turns golden.

Step 6: Remove from the microwave oven and leave it out till the tarts are cold. Pipe the chocolate in the tarts and serve. You can garnish with orange slice and orange rind.