Celebrate the bond between siblings, with the gift of good health and almonds!

Festivities has begun and Raksha Bandhan, the sweet bond between siblings is just around the corner. The festival is marked by the sister tying a thread or ‘rakhi’ on the brother’s wrist and the brother, in turn, promising to safeguard and protect his sister against all evil. The brother gives a gift to his sister thanking her for her wishes and as a token of his love and wishes. This bond between siblings is much revered and symbolic of the love and trust siblings hold for each other.



Keeping in mind the health and wellness of loved ones this Raksha Bandhan, there’s no better way to celebrate it than with the gift of good health and some almonds. Every occasion calls for an auspicious beginning and almonds are the perfect way to kickstart this festival. Packed with the goodness of health and nutrition, almonds are filled with protein, fiber, good fats, vitamin E, calcium, and magnesium. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein and can keep one energetic and satiated for a long time.

Delicious and healthy, almonds can be served in a variety of ways – plain, roasted, or flavoured, or even as an ingredient in a recipe. Just a handful of almonds a day are beneficial for heart health, diabetes, weight management and skin health. With all the health benefits that almonds have to offer, they make for a perfect gifting option for our siblings this Raksha Bandhan. Speaking about thoughtful gifting options during this festival, Renowned Bollywood Actress, Soha Ali Khan said, “Rakshabandhan is a festival which brings joy and fervour to all and evokes many emotions between siblings. Almonds are always a part of all our celebrations, especially Raksha Bandhan. They are healthy, and delicious and I make sure my family has a handful of almonds everyday.

MBBS & Nutritionist, Dr Rohini Patil, said, “Whether it be a token of gratitude or an expression of love, no gift spells out ‘care’ as much as almonds do. I believe that health is a precious asset that we must appreciate and so, why not gift them good health and eating habits? Eating a handful of almonds everyday can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, and support muscle function. Almonds are also a source of iron, a nutrient which contributes to the formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin.”

Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare – Delhi, Ritika Samaddar said, “Almonds have long been revered for their numerous health benefits and are known to have essential nutrients like Vitamin B2, magnesium, and phosphorus, which help in energy release from food. Almonds can also help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and help lower the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate foods, when included in a balanced meal. Therefore, gifting Almonds on Raksha Bandhan has great health benefits.”

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant said, “As many of us follow the ritual of fasting before tying Rakhi to our siblings, eating almonds after the ceremony provides energy as they contain good fats. Studies support that almonds reduce hunger as both protein and fiber in almonds increase the feeling of fullness. With the growing trend of health-conscious individuals, almonds have become a popular choice among all age groups. This Raksha Bandhan, I urge people to make mindful choices for them and their families!”

Celebrity Pilates Master Instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala said, “Festivals are a notorious time for gorging on mithais, ladoos, and barfis which have high-calorific value. It’s important to make wise eating choices and remain active, focusing on a healthy lifestyle. Almonds are a great way to nourish the body and are a healthy substitute for instant munching, without the guilt of gaining weight. Eating a handful of almonds every day is beneficial for all ages. Go on, and gift them those almonds!”

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Skin Expert, and Cosmetologist said, “As Rakshabandhan is around the corner, families start the celebrations with self-care and gifting. Each one is concerned with looking their best and picking out the best gifts for their loved ones. Almonds are a great gift for brothers to gift their sisters. The presence of Vitamin E, antioxidants, and healthy fats in almonds nurtures the skin from within which gives us a natural glow. This Raksha Bandhan, let the gift of almonds be a testament to your bond and a symbol of beauty and self-confidence.”

Ayurveda Expert, Dr Madhumitha Krishnan said, “Rakshabandhan is the most cherished festival among siblings as it categorically gives them the opportunity to express their heartfelt gratitude towards each other and get pampered to the fullest. It creates an environment that runs high on love and care. When it comes to gifting, almonds are an excellent choice as they not only check the health box but also serve as a delicious snack. They are commonly used in Ayurveda as they are good for skin health and can enhance skin glow.” Popular South Indian Actress and Celebrity, Pranitha Subhash said, “As a daily practice, I make it a point to include items in my diet that are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Being on top of the game is a priority for me which is only possible if I eat right and think right. It’s a practice that is passed down by my parents and is followed by each member of our family. Whenever important festivals are celebrated, we make it a ritual to eat right and most importantly give gifts mindfully. Almonds, specifically, are given importance when it comes to choosing the ideal option as they contain many nutrients. From being rich in phosphorous to being high in magnesium and riboflavin, almonds contribute to a variety of benefits. Reduction of fatigue is one of the many benefits I have largely experienced from eating almonds.”