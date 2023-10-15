Celebrating Bond with Bathukamma

Dr Bandaru Sujatha Shekar emerges as the trailblazing researcher behind Telangana’s cherished festival, ‘Bathukamma.’ Narrating her journey in an exclusive interview to The Hans India, She opens up with the profound insight, “The place of your birth and the environment that nurtures your early years wield a profound influence on your life.” Hailing from Devarakonda in erstwhile Nalgonda district in Telangana, Dr. Bandaru Sujatha Shekar’s journey was sculpted by her parents, Mallaiah and Anasuyamma. Yet, it was her mother’s unwavering passion for songs and profound knowledge of Narasimha Sathakam that ignited the flames of inspiration in her life towards arts and literature.

She hailed from the vibrant neighborhood of Gandhi Bazaar in Devarakonda, a locale steeped in rich cultural diversity, where a democratic ethos thrived in the vicinity of the iconic Gandhi statue. This enclave was a testament to the coexistence of individuals from various faiths, all living together in perfect harmony. Despite the myriad distinctions, including those of caste, they remained steadfastly unified. Her upbringing was a testament to her parents unwavering commitment to assisting those in their community. They instilled in her a deep sense of responsibility towards her fellow neighbours, nurturing a spirit of compassion and service from a young age.

During her high school years, she embarked on a poetic journey, inspired by the stark contrast of the times. On one hand, prices were soaring to unprecedented heights, while on the other, a grim reality unfolded as people struggled with hunger and deprivation. Her heart was profoundly stirred by the touching tales of women contending with societal obstacles. She possessed a strong desire to chronicle their hardships, utilising a diverse lexicon to enrich their stories and illuminate the urgency of these critical matters.

After successfully completing her graduation at Koti Women’s College, she embarked on a teaching career, never encountering the need to partake in competitive examinations. Throughout her journey towards success, her husband Shekar remained a steadfast pillar of support, wholeheartedly endorsing her progressive mindset.

Her inaugural literary endeavor, ‘Kavita Pushpam,’ marked the genesis of her prolific career, subsequently followed by a string of publications. Progressing seamlessly, she assumed the role of a textbook author, harmonising her pedagogical approach with the national curriculum framework. During the late 1990s, her instructional methodology took on a melodious hue as she imparted knowledge through the medium of enchanting songs. Further, through her mastery of creative artistry, she served as a wellspring of inspiration, igniting the creative passion of several students.

In Telangana, Bathukamma resonates in every nook and corner, a vibrant tradition that deeply touches the hearts of its people. Her earliest inspiration was her mother, who would sing these songs with such passion and devotion. It ignited a spark within her, leading her to venture into the world of songwriting.

She delved headfirst into the world of Bathukamma songs, immersing herself in the rich melodies and poignant lyrics. As time passed, her connection with these songs grew stronger, and became an ardent student of Telangana’s folklore literature.

What fascinated her the most about this genre of literature was its raw authenticity. Bathukamma songs are not products of eminent writers; they are the heartfelt expressions of the natives, crafted in the absence of a conventional script. These songs are born from the very environment in which these people live, carrying the essence of their lives, struggles, and aspirations.

As she continued to explore this treasure trove of folklore, she couldn’t help but marvel at the resilience and creativity of the people who composed these songs. As she delved deeper into the realm of folklore literature, she encountered a scarcity of resources pertaining to Bathukamma. Motivated to delve further into this subject, she discovered numerous unscribed songs and narratives that were not documented. In response, she embarked on an extensive journey of writing articles and enhancing the existing body of knowledge about Bathukamma which led to the culmination of a doctoral degree in her area of interest. In all its glory, Bathukamma transcends boundaries and unites the people of Telangana in a celebration of their unique culture and tradition.