Changing seasons: How to boost your immunity during seasonal transitions

As the seasons change, so does their effect on our health. Fluctuating temperatures, higher exposure to allergens, and shifts in daily routines can all take a toll on the immune system, leaving us more susceptible to colds, flu, and fatigue. According to Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, New Delhi, “Strengthening your immunity during this transitional period is key to staying healthy and energised. A strong immune system begins with a balanced diet, mindful habits, and a healthy lifestyle. Include a variety of nutrient-rich foods such as almonds, green vegetables, and fatty fish, and engage in light exercise to keep your body’s natural defenses strong. One simple and effective addition to your routine is California Almonds, a small nut packed with big immunity benefits.”

Ritika shares practical tips to help you maintain a strong immune system as the seasons change:

Your Daily Dose of Protection

California Almonds are packed with vitamin E and zinc, which acts as a shield for your immune system, like protective armour to keep you strong during the changing season. They’re also a good source of copper, a mineral that supports the normal functioning of the immune system.

Prioritize Restful Sleep

Nutrition alone isn’t enough: your body also needs adequate rest to recharge and repair. Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep each night to help your immune system stay resilient and ready to tackle seasonal changes.

Stay Hydrated

As temperatures drop, many people tend to drink less water. Staying hydrated helps regulate body functions, supports digestion, and flushes out toxins, keeping you feeling refreshed and energized throughout the day.

Balance Your Plate

Pair indulgent foods with lighter, fiber-rich options such as salads or fresh fruit. Include foods like salmon and flax seeds, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation and strengthen immunity.

Keep Moving

A little movement can make a big difference. Whether it’s a brisk walk, gentle stretching, or dancing with family, staying active boosts circulation and helps fight off seasonal fatigue. Even 10–15 minutes of daily activity can go a long way in keeping your energy levels up.

As we move into a new season, supporting your immune system is essential to staying healthy and active. By adopting simple yet effective habits such as eating nutrient-dense foods like California Almonds and salmon, staying hydrated, sleeping well, and staying active, you can strengthen your body’s natural defenses. With a little mindfulness each day, you’ll be ready to enjoy the season to its fullest while keeping your well-being intact.