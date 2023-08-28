Classical treat ahead

The South Indian Cultural Association (SICA) is presenting their yearly dance festival at Ravindra Bharathi, which is looked forward to eagerly by audiences from the twin cities. A Bharatanatyam solo by Bangalore-based Nandini Ajjampur, disciple of Guru Revathi Narasimhan, will start the two-day evening festival being held on the 29th and 30th of August.

The first item, a Purandaradasa Krithi, explains the story of the obstinate Ravana who refuses to give due respectful worship to Lord Ganesha. The outcome is his loss of the long-sought Atmalingam, which he gains after heroic aeons long tapas to Lord Shiva, thus teaching him a lesson and showing Lord Vinayaka’s greatness remover of obstacles. The central Varnam is on the Mother Goddess, who will be beautifully described.

Next will be a thumri depicting Radha in Viraha pining for Krishna, contemplating him so intensely as to become him and imagining her interactions with him of offering flowers, being teased by him, etc. Concluding Thillana in raga vasantha and jog is a salute to Trishakti, Lakshmi, Parvati and Saraswati. Hour-long Kuchipudi ballet Chandalika, preceded by a short presentation by students, will be next.

Kranthi Narayan, a student of Dr Sobha Naidu, will be presenting this famous choreography, which her Guru epitomised. Watching her interpretation of this striking story with a host of characters cast in myriad roles will undoubtedly be interesting.

The second day will feature a ballet of reputed Guru Janani Murali by the Padmalaya dance ensemble, which has received many accolades for being true to technique, rich with emotion and graceful. The festival’s highlight will be featured on the subject of lord Kumara, therefore being titled “ Kaumaram “.

The God has many names referred to as Murugan, Karthikeya, Subramanian Swamy, Vadivelan and Skanda as in the Purana thus titled. He is the God of War - leading the Devas in battle against the dreaded Surapadman and Tarakasura, for whose destruction he was born. As the God of Love- sringara bhakti is a path many Saints take to reach him, giving insights into love, longing and union with the Divine. The God of knowledge is the preceptor of Shiva himself, giving him the knowledge of Omkara. Arunagirinathar and Avvaiyar stand out as the foremost enlightened souls among his worshippers. Janani MuraliW, Anushka, Ashok, Sahasra and others comprise the ensemble for the production.

It is expected that many will have this opportunity to watch and appreciate these fine productions brought to Hyderabad under the aegis of the South Indian Cultural Association headed by Dr Chakravarthy, a premier organiser of such events for several decades, having presented the most renowned artists in India.