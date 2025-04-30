“Cricket is a religion — but this is the future”: Mandira Bedi joins the e-cricket movement

From pioneering Indian television in Shanti to smashing glass ceilings as a cricket presenter, Mandira Bedi has always been ahead of her time. At the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) event in Bengaluru, she made it clear: the next big wave in Indian sport isn’t just physical — it’s digital.

“I have a 13-year-old son,” she shared on stage, “and I know exactly how much time he spends playing sports — not just outdoors, but online. This is the future.”

Bedi, who once brought cricket into Indian living rooms in a new voice, now sees esports — and particularly e-cricket — as the new language of passion, performance, and possibility. “I was sitting with a group inside the stadium, watching the match — and it’s so beautifully crafted. You don’t just watch someone play; you see your own avatar compete. It takes a different kind of skill, but one that’s equally intense.”

True to form, she raised a playful yet pointed challenge from the stage: “So, when are we doing a Women’s League?” Bedi asked Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys. “I may not have been great with the bat and ball, but I’m ready to make a comeback here!” she further added. Her enthusiasm struck a chord — in a space already attracting players across ages and backgrounds, her call was less a critique and more a celebration of what’s possible. Just as she once redefined the role of women in cricket broadcasting, she now sees a similar opportunity in esports: to open up new arenas, inspire participation, and make room for even more stories to unfold.

Her appearance was more than just a celebrity cameo — it was a moment of generational crossover. A familiar voice from cricket’s television past, now standing at the edge of a rapidly evolving digital future. “Cricket is a religion,” she said. “But in this digital age, this — this is the way to go.”