Danone India Announces the launch of AptaGrow for modern mothers of Hyderabad, Redefining Toddler Nutrition Category

Danone India, with its mission ‘to bring health through food to as many people as possible, has taken a significant leap in strengthening its toddler nutrition range with the national launch of AptaGrow. AptaGrow addresses the nutrition requirement of children in the age group of 3-6 years with 37 nutrients that contains a unique blend of prebiotics which help in better absorption of vital nutrients essential to support growth, brain development and immunity.

AptaGrow has 100% Milk Protein and Calcium to support height gain, Vitamin A, C, D to support immune health and DHA, Iron, Folic Acid & Iodine to support brain development, while the unique blend of prebiotics supports absorption of the essential nutrients. This low-fat, chocolate/vanilla flavoured drink serves as an ideal choice for promoting healthy growth and overall development in children.

AptaGrow stands as a testament to Danone’s commitment towards raising awareness about the importance of providing adequate nutrition, particularly during a child's foundation years.

Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India said, “At Danone, we believe in bringing health through food to as many people as possible. It is important to have the right foundation in the early years of child’s growth. While all mothers yearn to give the best nutrition for their children, it is important for the nutrition to be well absorbed. Based on an independent survey, 69% of mothers felt their children were not growing as per their expectation and 73% believed that poor absorption of nutrients results in poor growth. Keeping this in mind, we are launching AptaGrow which is scientifically designed. It provides 37 vital nutrients that has a unique blend of prebiotics which help in nutrient absorption and support child’s growth needs.”

The brand has also introduced a first of its kind tool – Aptagrow Growth Chakra, to help mothers measure and understand her child’s holistic growth needs. This tool not only measures the child’s height, weight but also immunity, brain development and overall well-being. Mothers will be provided with a FREE personalized diet plan to address specific growth needs.

Danone invites parents, caregivers, and partners to join its mission in fostering a healthier India. With its holistic approach towards providing adequate nutrition requirements, the company aspires to be accessible to every child across the country, ensuring no child is left behind in receiving essential nutrition during their formative years.