Day 1: Highlights from Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

While the gen next kicked off day one of the ongoing fashion week, the veterans took over the latter half of the day. Designers Arnav Malhotra of No Grey Area, Sonam Khetan and Prasoon Sharma of Triune showcased their collections that primarily focussed on natural fabrics, versatility and wearability.

‘Ice Watch’ by designer Samant Chauhan demonstrated an impeccable degree of craftsmanship and experimentation with silhouettes and embroideries. The mood board consisted of whites and blues, ruffles and layering, and a whole lot of volume. Actor Jim Sarbh walked for Chauhan in an all-white ensemble.

Geisha Designs’ designer-team Paras and Shalini offered the day its first serving of cocktail and evening clothing for both men and women. They roped in young star Alaya F as their showstopper, who was spotted in a heavily embellished pant and bustier set. “The pieces and especially my outfit stand out, and the experience has been seamless and one to remember,” added the actress. The seventies served as inspiration for Ashish N Soni’s fashion presentation, ‘The Retro Orchard’, which featured a vintage aesthetic. Because of the plaids, florals, and vibrant colours, his extraordinarily well-tailored clothing had a classic feel to it. Next in line was designer Varun Bahl whose festive line was designed from eco-friendly fabrics that featured luxe 3-D embroideries - metallic accents, sequins and intricate beadwork.

The day came to a close with a big show of cocktail glam by master designer Tarun Tahiliani, featuring his classic styles, impeccable craftsmanship, and superior quality. The colour pallete ranged from faded metallics and matte greys to blacks and peacock teals and the current favourite rose gold.