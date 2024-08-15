‘Dear Uma’ team comes with Independence Day poster of Sumaya Reddy

Sumaya Reddy, a rising talent from Anantapur, is poised to make a significant impact in Tollywood with her debut film, Dear Uma. Embodying the essence of a true Telugu woman, Sumaya is breaking new ground by not only starring in the film but also serving as its producer and scriptwriter. This multi-faceted role is a remarkable achievement, especially for a newcomer in the industry.

Directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, Dear Uma has already created a buzz with its teasers, posters, and songs, captivating audiences and raising anticipation for its release. The film promises to be a heartwarming love story, showcasing Sumaya’s creative talents as a scriptwriter.

Recently, the film’s team unveiled a special Independence Day poster featuring Sumaya Reddy. The poster, which depicts her walking against a backdrop of ice while holding the Indian flag, has resonated with viewers. Dressed in an elegant white outfit, Sumaya symbolizes peace and unity, further enhancing the film’s appeal.

As the film nears completion, the team is busy with post-production work, and a release date is expected soon. Despite being Sumaya’s first venture as a producer, Dear Uma has been mounted on a grand scale, indicating her commitment to delivering a high-quality film.

The movie also stars Prithvi Amber in the lead role, with a musical score composed by Radhan. With such a strong team and Sumaya’s passion driving the project, Dear Uma is set to be a standout entry in Tollywood, marking the beginning of a promising career for Sumaya Reddy in the film industry.