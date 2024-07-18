Deepika Padukone emphasises balanced eating amidst misconceptions about diets

Actress Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to share a refreshing perspective on her approach to food, dispelling myths surrounding diets and emphasizing the importance of balance and consistency in eating habits.

In a collage posted on her social media, Deepika showcased a variety of indulgent treats including pancakes with whipped cream, brownie with ice cream, and samosas. Accompanying the images, she affirmed her belief in eating well and enjoying food without guilt.

“Surprised to see this on my feed? Well, I eat! And I eat well! Ask anyone who knows me,” Deepika wrote in her caption, addressing any potential misconceptions about her diet. She emphasized the principles of balance, consistency, and listening to one’s body as key to her dietary choices.The 38-year-old actress expressed frustration over the misunderstanding of the term ‘diet’, clarifying that it encompasses all food and drink consumed by an individual. “The word actually comes from the Greek word ‘diaita’, which means ‘way of life’. I’ve always followed a ‘Balanced Diet’ as my way of life,” she shared.

Deepika stressed that she avoids fad diets and practices moderation while occasionally indulging in treats. “Do I indulge? Of course, I do, as demonstrated above! But it most certainly isn’t my way of life,” she clarified.

Known for her forthcoming role in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone continues to advocate for healthy living and balanced eating, encouraging her followers to adopt a sustainable approach to nutrition. Her candid message resonated with fans, sparking discussions on social media about healthy eating habits and the importance of enjoying food in moderation.