Dia Mirza: An impactful Indian voice at UNGA in New York

This week, actor, producer, eco-investor and the UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, Dia Mirza is all set to join a convening of policymakers and leaders from around the world at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) - SDG Summit in New York. On this global platform, our very own UN Goodwill Ambassador has in the past highlighted India's LiFE Campaign which was centered around bringing individual behaviours at the forefront of the global climate action narrative as well as other key commitments that India has made towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

On the eve of her departure to New York, Dia says, "I carry with me this time the reaffirming G20 message of 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future' which has an overarching global relevance because it underlines the importance of living together in harmony with the ecosystem and committing to concrete actions to address global challenges."

The recently concluded G20 Summit in India has been crucial to furthering the key SDG commitments made by the Global South, most importantly India. The UN agenda at the UNGA will further this conversation about issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, drought, land degradation, and how the pandemic and geopolitical issues have reversed SDG gains.

She says, "The UN has always linked synergistic cooperation with global solutions. Collective responsibility generally runs like a thread through UNGA's humanitarian and environmental agendas and this time will be no different. I am looking forward to seeing what new strategies will be formed to further gender rights, social and economic equality as well as SDG goals."

Dia also hopes to highlight some positive tidings from India and says, "We need big shifts at the policy level but we also need individual initiatives to combat climate change because environmental anomalies disproportionately affect the most vulnerable amongst us, including women and children. As I leave for New York, I also take with me beautiful stories of Indian change makers who are cleaning up beaches, turning trash into products of great beauty, carrying out reforestation projects single-handedly, and standing up for wildlife habitats. I feel proud to represent a country where so many citizens are working towards a sustainable and inclusive future."