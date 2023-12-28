Dr Parin Somani: A Beacon of Empowerment Through Words and Deeds

When we speak about inspiration, we can never miss out on the name of Dr Parin Somani, an ideal inspiration for women and humanity as a whole, embodying the essence of resilience, intellect, and compassion. As an accomplished author and a motivating personality, she has not only carved a distinguished niche for herself in the academic and literary spheres but has also become a guiding light for those seeking empowerment and enlightenment. Dr Somani’s journey serves as a testament to the power of determination, breaking barriers, and striving for excellence in the face of challenges. Let’s know more about her.



Can you share a bit about your background and what inspired you to become a writer? Were there specific events or authors that influenced your journey?

My background is marked by adversity and triumph that inspired my writing journey. Confronting aggressive cancer, I found solace in literature and aimed to share wisdom. Influenced by life’s challenges, my love for sharing knowledge and empowering others propelled me to become an author, enriching lives through her written words.

Every writer has a unique process. Could you walk us through your typical writing routine? How do you find inspiration, and what rituals or habits do you incorporate into your writing?

My writing routine often starts with moments of reflection, tapping into personal experiences and the stories of those I encounter. My process includes extensive research, delving into diverse literature, and actively engaging with communities to draw inspiration for my work. Meditation plays a role in grounding my thoughts and ideas, helping foster creativity. I thrive in spaces that encourage deep thinking and allow my ideas to flourish. Discipline is a crucial element, ensuring a dedicated schedule for writing and refining my thoughts into impactful narratives.

Writing often comes with its challenges. Can you discuss any obstacles you’ve faced as a woman author and how you overcame them?

I have encountered personal health challenges rather than direct obstacles as a woman author. My journey was shaped by life-threatening illnesses, which I transformed into opportunities for growth. With resilience and faith, I navigated these hurdles, infusing me with newfound purpose and determination.

We have heard that you are a very strong motivational speaker. How does this side of yours inspire in writing? Additionally, what have been some of the most rewarding moments in your career?

From the profound realm of motivational speaking emerges a resonating inspiration that deeply influences my writing. My skill in captivating diverse audiences infuses my words with Vigor and purpose. My aim remains to evoke emotions, catalyze change, and cultivate hope through the written narrative. I am really motivated by Aga Khan, Mahatma Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Mother Teresa.

Some of the most rewarding moments in my career stem from breaking world records and publishing 19 books that contribute to global societies.

Many authors explore specific themes in their work. Are there recurring themes or messages that you find yourself returning to in your writing? What do you hope readers take away from your books?

I often gravitate towards recurring themes in my writing, frequently exploring the realms of education, women’s empowerment, and the development of youth. These themes weave through my work, reflecting my dedication to these critical aspects of societal progress and transformation. I aspire for my readers to glean the transformative power of knowledge from her books. I aim to instill the belief that through shared knowledge and collaborative efforts, individuals can catalyze positive change on a global scale.

Many aspiring writers look up to successful authors like yourself. What advice would you give to those who are just starting their writing journey, particularly to women who may face unique challenges in the literary world?

I’d suggest aspiring writers, especially women facing unique challenges, embrace their stories and perspectives. Trust in your voice and the value it brings. Seek support, build networks, and persist. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, shaping your journey with resilience and determination.

What gives you the strength to keep fighting as you are an icon of women empowerment and also a hope to many warriors?

The strength comes from the resilience within, fuelled by the belief in the power of purpose. Knowing that each step forward isn’t just for myself but for the collective hope and empowerment of those I inspire keeps me motivated. The support and love from a global community also fuel this ongoing determination.

Can you share any insights into your upcoming projects? What can readers expect from your future works, and are there any new themes or genres you’re excited to explore?

I am delving into several projects aimed at diverse spheres. These include the continuation of “Manifest Inner Beauty Part II” following the success of its predecessor. However, the book soon to be released is ‘Alchemy of Reflections- 540 Inspiring and Powerful Quotes’ published by Griffin Publication. I am also passionate about writing on topics such as healthy eating through a plant-based diet, shedding light on India’s cultural richness, and a compelling book that intertwines leadership with aviation.