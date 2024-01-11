Elevate your Pongal celebrations with festive fashion trends

Pongal, a harvest festival celebrated with joy and fervour, holds profound cultural and agricultural significance. Marking the transition from the winter solstice to longer days, Pongal symbolizes the onset of the harvest season. Families come together to partake in rituals, cook the traditional Pongal dish, and celebrate the abundance of the harvest.

Pongal is a beautiful convergence of cultural traditions and celebrations. Beyond the aroma of freshly harvested crops and the rhythmic beats of festive drums, lies a world of fashion that seamlessly blends heritage with contemporary allure. Pongal, a time to express gratitude and revel in joy, becomes the perfect stage to showcase fashion-forward styles that mirror the richness of South Indian culture.

Aparajita Sengupta, Director and Creatives and Curation, of Myntra, suggests some of the leading trends to incorporate into your shopping list for Pongal:

Kanjeevaram Sarees: Kanjeevaram sarees, a true delight to wear and behold, stand as a testament to the artistry and skill of silk weavers. The heavy silk, intricate patterns, and vibrant colours make each saree a masterpiece. The hallmark lies in the vibrant colours and heavy zari work, where silver threads dipped in gold create enchanting designs.

Temple Jewellery: Sculpted from gold and silver, these pieces embody the cultural heritage of southern India. Whether in the form of necklaces, bangles, earrings, or rings, Temple Jewellery adds an artful touch to any ensemble. The contemporary twist with gemstones, diamonds, and filigree work enhances the allure of this traditional jewellery, turning it into a statement of timeless elegance.

Veshti: The Veshti, a men’s garment offering a glimpse into the sartorial world of South India, remains an iconic choice. Whether worn for rituals or daily use, the pure white unstitched fabric holds cultural significance. Silks for special occasions and simple white cotton for everyday wear showcase the versatility of this timeless piece. In a world of evolving fashion, the Veshti stands as a symbol of cultural continuity.

Ethnic Sandals: Adding a touch of tradition to contemporary styles, Ethnic Sandals are stepping into the limelight. Crafted with intricate details and traditional motifs, these sandals seamlessly blend comfort with cultural flair. Perfect for Pongal celebrations, they serve as a unique accessory that complements both traditional and modern attire.

Lehenga Cholis: The Lehenga Choli, a three-piece attire comprising a flared skirt, ethnic crop top, and a flowy dupatta, is perfect for elevating the festive look for your little girls. Embroidered, printed, or embellished, Lehenga Cholis epitomize grace and beauty. The versatility of draping the dupatta adds a touch of sophistication, making it a perfect choice for festive occasions.

As the festive spirit envelops us in the warmth of tradition and celebration, these fashion trends become more than mere garments; they become vessels of cultural heritage and personal expression.