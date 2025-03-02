Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: COWE’s WISE 2025 in Hyderabad

The prestigious Women’s International Summit on Entrepreneurship (WISE) & B2B Expo 2025, hosted by The Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE), commenced in Hyderabad with an inspiring inaugural ceremony at the Engineering Staff College in Gachibowli. The two-day event, aimed at fostering innovation, sustainability, and cross-border collaboration, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and women entrepreneurs from across the globe.

Jishnu Dev Verma, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, inaugurated the summit, highlighting the importance of digital transformation in empowering women. “The future of business is digital, inclusive, and globally connected. Technology is the key enabler in bridging gender gaps and making businesses scalable,” he stated. Stressing the role of women in economic development, he added, “Women are half the population, and we can’t talk about Vikasit Bharat without Vikasit women. Education and entrepreneurship are the way forward.”

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Smt. Konda Surekha, Minister for Environment and Forests, Telangana, who reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs. “Empowering women is not just about social justice; it’s a catalyst for economic growth. Through initiatives like the Indira Mahila Shakti program, we aim to create one lakh women crorepatis by providing bank linkages worth one lakh crore over five years,” she announced.

A Platform for Learning and Growth

WISE 2025 serves as a transformative platform where over 108 women entrepreneurs will be recognized and honoured with the Shakti Awards. Eight panel discussions on emerging topics such as e-vehicles, rural-to-global business strategies, and technological advancements are scheduled over the two days. A unique buyer-seller meet is set to feature 40 buyers, including major companies and PSUs, alongside 70 sellers showcasing their products and services.

Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), encouraged entrepreneurs to explore government schemes. “Women entrepreneurs should leverage schemes like GIFT and the Zero Effect Zero Defect initiative. We are actively working to onboard all MSMEs onto ONDC and e-commerce platforms,” she noted.

Embracing Digital Knowledge

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, emphasized the role of digital knowledge in business growth. “You can start your digital learning journey today with TechEquity.com, a free platform launched during G20. With over 500 courses in 120 languages, this initiative has already benefitted more than three lakh women,” she shared.

COWE’s Vision for Women Entrepreneurs

With 20 years of dedicated efforts in empowering women, COWE has made remarkable strides in fostering entrepreneurship. Ms. Lalitha Aluri, National President, COWE India, outlined their expansion plans, saying, “COWE has empowered over two lakh women entrepreneurs. Our vision is to establish women-specific industrial zones, support 20-plus micro clusters, and expand our network to ten thousand registered members.”

Uma Gurkha, Founder Director of COWE India, reflected on their journey, stating, “Our goal has always been to provide awareness, skilling, and networking opportunities. Over the years, we have touched the lives of more than ten thousand women.”

Jyotsna Cheruvu, National Secretary, emphasized WISE 2025’s role in bridging the knowledge gap. “We want to create a platform where MSME-led women entrepreneurs can learn and explore global tools with insights from international speakers,” she said.

A Movement for the Future

COWE, with its presence in 12 states and 1,800 life members, has been instrumental in creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs. As WISE 2025 unfolds, it stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and the unwavering spirit of women in business.

With a focus on sustainability and global alliances, WISE 2025 is not just an event—it’s a movement driving women-led businesses towards a prosperous future.