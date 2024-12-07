From listening to music to wearing perfume: Here’s how Shweta preps for a role

Actress Shweta Tripathi, known for her work in projects such as “Masaan”, “Haraamkhor” and “Mirzapur”, has revealed her playlist and a carefully selected perfume play pivotal roles in helping her understand and embody her roles.

Talking about her creative process, Shweta said, “Two things really help me to prep my character. One is my playlist, which is full of songs that evoke longing and love. I am a sucker for love stories, and this is one genre I would love to explore more.”

She talked about how music helps to get into the skin of the character.

“The music helps me tap into the emotions and psyche of the character—it’s like an emotional trampoline. Because I tune my emotions as per the mood of the music.”

She then revealed that the other element is “perfume.”

“I always choose a scent that resonates with the essence of my character. Every character has a unique aura, and perfumes help me embody their spirit on a deeper level. It’s fascinating how a whiff of the right fragrance can immediately transport you into a character’s world.”

The 39-years-old actress, who married actor and rapper Chaitanya Sharma in June 2018 in Goa, was recently seen in “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein”, a romantic crime thriller television series on Netflix created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

The series also stars Tahir Raj Bhasinand Anchal Singh in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles

The season also sees the entry of Gurmeet Choudhary who is Purva’s friend and vows to bring her back home safely. It’s a deadly game of survival, and with Gurmeet Choudhary’s powerful entry this season, the stakes only get higher.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ season 2, dropped on November 22 on Netflix.