From PMS to power pose: Yoga’s secret sauce for women

Yoga is more than stretching. For millions of women, it helps ease monthly discomfort and boosts confidence. We often hear about the usual poses—but dig deeper, and you’ll find subtle practices that feel magical. It’s this gentle strength and mindful energy that fuels women everywhere from stress-filled boardrooms to serene yoga mats.

First, a confession: PMS is no joke. Mood swings, cramps, bloating—it adds up. But yoga offers relief. A few gentle forward bends, hip openers, or restorative poses can calm the nervous system and ease tension. Think of it as a soothing balm for both body and mind. Hold a pose, breathe deeply, and suddenly the cramps don’t feel so fierce.

That’s where Power Pose steps in. It’s a small stance that makes a big difference. Stand tall, chest open, shoulders relaxed. Even a minute of this posture sends a signal to your brain: you feel capable. It’s a quiet strength you can access before a meeting, exam, or a tough phone call. Yoga gives it structure, breath gives it depth, and intention gives it meaning.

In the right environment, that quiet shift from tension to strength feels natural.

Nisha Dhawan, Head Coach at MultiFit, shares, “Yoga helps women feel more in tune with themselves, especially during hormonal shifts. It allows the body to speak and the mind to listen.” Her insight reflects what so many women experience when they step on the matless chaos, more clarity. It’s not about doing more. It’s about creating space to just be.

So what’s yoga’s “secret sauce”? It’s simple. Pair a few minutes of breath‑aware poses with a power stance. Let the exhale ease the lower belly. Imagine clogged hormone flow making way for fresh energy. Feel your chest lift. That’s calm confidence that will help you feel better.

For women juggling work, family, and deadlines, this combo is both practical and impactful. It fits into a lunch break or weekend masterclass. It’s just your focus. And thanks to supportive spaces like MultiFit, this practice becomes more than a routine, it becomes a shared experience. So here’s a mini‑formula you can try.

Start by setting an intention, like take a slow breath in and remind yourself how you can ease yourself better. Ease into a forward fold, softening your hips and lengthening the spine while breathing into the lower back. Follow that with a hip opener, such as a reclined figure-4 stretch, letting go of built-up tension with each exhale. Then, shift into a Power Pose by standing tall, arms either on your hips or raised overhead, allowing the chest to expand as you hold this posture for 30 to 60 seconds. Finally, bring your hands together, close your eyes, take one full breath in, and release any lingering tightness with your exhale, ending with a moment of gratitude or calm self-affirmation.

That shift from discomfort to clarity, often needs the right setting.

In wrapping up the journey, it is both subtle and steadfast. You step into a class, take a breath, and stand taller than before. That's the secret sauce. That's womanhood embraced, empowered, sustained.