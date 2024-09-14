From Tragedy to Triumph: Pooja Bedi Inspires at FLO Event

FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter organised an interactive session with Pooja Bedi, Film Actress, and wellness entrepreneur on the topic ‘Limitation to Liberation and Unlock your Inner Strength’ at Sattva Knowledge City Gachibowli on Thursday which went on till late evening.

Giving her opening remarks Priya Gazdar, Chairperson of FLO said today we will try to unravel how we can channel our inner strengths to go from limitations to liberation.

Pooja was in conversation with Priya Gazdar.

Speaking Pooja gave invaluable perspectives that were powerful reminders of strength within us.

“I give a hundred per cent. Whatever I did I gave one hundred per cent so far, even when I was going through the divorce process. I didn’t want to be miserable for 50 years for 12 years of happy married life. So, I got liberated”, Pooja said

If a sculptor’s child can become a sculptor why can’t an actor’s daughter can become an actress? she asked. Why this question is asked mostly to film wallas?, she asked.

Speaking about relationships, she said, you can’t become a better woman by putting your man down. All are equal. Each must find their own space, she added.

For me, life is too short. And it is very beautiful. We take birth and die. And we do many things in between. It is a little journey. So, make it beautiful, make it memorable. You come into this world to experience the beautiful world. Don’t just exist. Live life to the fullest, she told the attendees.

In my life, nothing happened by chance or by accident. Whatever I am, it is planned. One thing led to another and brought me here, she added.

Your story is everyone’s story. Everyone has problems just like you. They are part and parcel of your life. But what you do with things that happen to you is your story. How you react to those events is your real personality. In life, my grandmother died. My favourite dog left us. I have lost a fatherly figure in my life. My mother expired in a landslide. My brother had a problem. Adding insult to injury I was going through a divorce. I never cried. I carried on. I started my life from scratch. I built a wellness enterprise. Every tragedy made me a better person. It doesn’t matter what happened to you. What matters the most is how you respond when something happens, she explained to her 150-plus audience.

If you see good in a person, you will also see goodness in every person, she concluded her talk.She also answered many questions asked by the audience.