Gaurang Shah weaves heritage for Miss India Nandini Gupta at Miss World 2025

At the glittering inaugural ceremony of the 72nd Miss World Pageant in Hyderabad, all eyes were Ms. Nandini Gupta, the 21-year-old Miss World 2025 contestant, who glided across the stage in an exquisitely hand woven Ghaghra with a saree draped as a dupatta that dazzled fashionistas — it narrated a story of India’s rich heritage. The creator behind this masterpiece? None other than Gaurang Shah, the award-winning textile revivalist renowned for resurrecting forgotten crafts with modern finesse.

For this global spectacle watched by millions all over the world, Shah curated a jugalbandi of Jamdani weaves — a harmonious blend of traditions from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The outfit, meticulously constructed from hand-charkha spun khadi yarn, is embellished with gold zari Jamdani leharia motifs. But the true highlight lies in the border and palla, where the ancient ‘Bangdi Mor’ pattern — four peacocks dancing elegantly within a bangle — commands admiration.

“This textile took nearly three years to weave, with eight artisans dedicating themselves to perfecting every detail,” Shah shares. “When Nandini’s team connected with me for Miss World, I knew instantly that this fabric would capture the essence of India’s legacy while complementing her poise.”

The natural ivory base offers a sublime canvas for the shimmering gold intricacies, resulting in an ensemble that feels as timeless as it is contemporary. The Bangdi Mor motif — rooted deeply in Maharashtra’s artistic traditions — brings not just visual splendor but also profound cultural symbolism, with the peacock representing beauty and grace. With whispers of Shah potentially designing more ensembles for Nandini throughout the competition, lovers of textile artistry may have much more to anticipate. As Shah eloquently puts it, “My mission has always been to celebrate India’s handlooms, its jamdani weave mastery, as well as the exquisite craftmanship of our weavers on global platforms — and Miss World offered me the perfect stage for that dialogue to continue.”