Habits that are causing your age to skin and how to reverse the damage

Aging is natural, and our bodies change as we grow old. Just like our hair can turn gray or white, our skin also starts to show differences in how it feels, its color, and how it looks. Our daily habits and lifestyle choices can speed up these changes, making the effects of aging more noticeable sooner than we might expect. As we lose elastic tissue, known as elastin, we might first notice fine lines. If we don’t take care of them, these faint lines can turn into deep wrinkles over time. What we see on the surface is just part of the story – underneath, there’s an ongoing decline of the structures that eventually show up on our skin. While we can’t stop aging, we do have the choice to slow down or even reverse some of the signs it brings.



What causes aging? Excessive sun exposure

Unquestionably, the sun plays a pivotal role in premature aging. Overexposure to harmful UV rays can lead to wrinkles, age spots, and a loss of skin elasticity. Protect your skin by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, even on cloudy days. Invest in protective clothing and seek shade during peak sunlight hours.

Inadequate hydration

Dehydration can show on your skin, making it appear dry, dull, and prone to fine lines. Ensure you’re drinking an ample amount of water throughout the day to keep your skin well-hydrated. Additionally, incorporate hydrating skincare products containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid for an extra moisture boost.

Poor nutrition

What you eat directly impacts your skin health. Diets high in sugar, processed foods, and unhealthy fats can contribute to inflammation and accelerate aging. Opt for a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. Include fruits, vegetables, and fish in your meals to nourish your skin from within.

Smoking

Smoking not only harms your lungs but also accelerates skin aging. The chemicals in cigarettes can reduce blood flow, leading to a lack of oxygen and nutrients reaching the skin. Quitting smoking is one of the most impactful steps you can take to reverse premature aging and improve overall skin health.

Inconsistent skincare routine

Neglecting a consistent skincare routine can hinder your skin’s ability to repair and regenerate. Establish a regimen that includes cleansing, exfoliating, moisturizing, and using targeted anti-aging products. Consistency is key, so stick to your routine even on busy days.

Lack of sleep

The term “beauty sleep” is more than just a phrase. Inadequate sleep can lead to increased stress levels and a surge in cortisol, a hormone that breaks down collagen. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your skin the time it needs to rejuvenate.

Stress and chronic fatigue

Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your skin, contributing to inflammation and premature aging. Incorporate stress management techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep-breathing exercises into your routine. Adequate rest is equally crucial, as chronic fatigue can manifest on your skin.

Dr. Mounika Ketha, Founder & Chief Dermatologist, Arna Dermatology & Aesthetics, Hyderabad

How to reverse the damage?

Introduce retinoids

Retinoids, derived from vitamin A, are potent ingredients known for their skin-renewing properties. Incorporate retinol or prescription retinoids into your nighttime skincare routine to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Antioxidant-rich food

Antioxidants combat free radicals, the unstable molecules that contribute to skin aging. Look for food containing vitamins C and E like mango, Kiwifruit, Blackberries, Broccoli, sunflower seeds, almonds and others to protect your skin internally.

Hydration

As we age, collagen production decreases, leading to sagging skin. Use skincare products like peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to improve skin firmness and elasticity, and glycerin to lock in moisture and plump the skin. Hydrate your skin from the inside by drinking plenty of water.

Professional treatments

Consider professional treatments such as bio remodeling also known as profhilo for specific skin concerns. This technique involves skillfully injecting stabilized ultrapure hyaluronic acid into the skin. Unlike traditional dermal fillers, bio-remodeling seamlessly integrates with the body’s natural hyaluronic acid, yielding a natural appearance. Notably, it offers results without extended recovery periods, allowing a swift return to daily activities. Additionally, bio-remodeling is versatile, addressing concerns from fine lines to skin laxity in various body areas.

Lifestyle changes

Make conscious lifestyle changes to support skin health. Incorporate regular exercise to improve blood circulation and promote overall well-being. Manage stress through relaxation techniques like meditation and deep breathing, as chronic stress can contribute to premature aging.

To identify what best suits you for your age and skin type. Try not to use every product that you come across and most importantly keep it minimal and basic to adhere to your skin care routine more efficiently.

(The writer is a Founder & Medical Director, Clinicaderm)