Here’s how Shabana Azmi summarises her cinematic journey in one sentence

National award-winning actress Shabana Azmi summed up her cinematic journey with a single word: “Arth.” The acclaimed star believes this film marked the beginning of her deep involvement with the women’s movement.

Looking back, if she had to summarize her cinematic journey in one sentence, what it would be, Shabana told IANS: “I think ‘Arth,’ because I think that’s the one that started my involvement with the women’s movement.”

“Arth,” a 1982 Indian drama film directed by Mahesh Bhatt, featured Shabana and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It also had Smita Patil, Raj Kiran, and Rohini Hattangadi. The film was listed as one of the 25 must-see Bollywood movies. It was remade in Tamil as Marupadiyum.

“Arth” told the story of a filmmaker who is having an extramarital affair with an actress. He decides to leave his wife. Arth is the story of this woman’s search for her identity. The actress had previously shared that when the film was released, women would come to her asking for help, and that is how her work for the women’s movement began. The actress, who was at the launch of Antara AGEasy, a holistic platform for seniors, had also shared that it would be unrealistic to believe that she has experienced everything. Asked if there is anything she still doesn’t know or would want to explore, Shabana told: “Oh, life in its entirety. Because it would be futile to think I’ve experienced everything. Yes, I can’t do adventurous things anymore. That would be foolish, but I still want to do it. I don’t want much.” The septuagenarian made her debut in 1974 with “Ankur.” Five decades into the world of showbiz, the acclaimed star has a filmography boasting over 160 films, mostly within independent and neorealist parallel cinema.

Shabana is popularly known for her portrayals of distinctive, often unconventional female characters across several genres.