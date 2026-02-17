Tummala seeks return of 5 merged villages in AP to TG

Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handlooms & Textiles Tummala Nageswara Rao met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to discuss several important issues affecting both states, particularly in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The meeting focused on administrative, irrigation, temple development and infrastructure projects, emphasising greater coordination between the Telugu states.

Minister Tummala raised the issue of five villages--Yetapaka, Kannaigudem, Pichikalapadu, Purushothapatnam, and Gundala--which were merged into Andhra Pradesh during state bifurcation. Appealing AP CM Chandrababu to give back the five panchayats merged in Andhra to Telangana, Tummala noted that these villages, geographically surrounded by Telangana areas, face severe administrative challenges, including long travel to district headquarters, inter-state check posts, taxes and security concerns. He urged their re-merger with Telangana to ensure better governance and tribal development.

The minister also highlighted difficulties in managing the Bhadrachalam Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy Temple, as some temple land now falls under Andhra Pradesh jurisdiction. He stressed that merging the villages would improve administrative efficiency and service to devotees.

On irrigation, Tummala requested that the Peddavagu project in Khammam, which benefits 16,000 acres across both states, be funded in an 85:15 ratio (Andhra Pradesh:Telangana). He called for immediate financial support and repairs to the Godavari flood protection embankment near Bhadrachalam, which was damaged post-bifurcation, warning that delays could pose risks to the town.

The minister proposed cooperation for the construction of a Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Khammam and requested allocation of five acres in Tirumala for Telangana devotees to ease accommodation during festivals.

He also urged progress on the Sathupalli-Kovvur and Penuballi-Amaravati railway lines, highlighting their potential to boost commercial, agricultural and industrial development in the region.

Concluding, Tummala emphasised that rapid progress is possible through mutual cooperation in irrigation, tribal area development, temple facilities and infrastructure projects. He expressed hope that the Andhra Pradesh government would respond positively and take immediate action on these proposals.

This meeting underlined ongoing dialogue and collaboration between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to address post-bifurcation challenges and promote regional development.