Municipal poll victory declares people’s rejection of BJP: Uttam

Nizamabad: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy described the party’s success in the state’s municipal elections as a clear ‘referendum’ on the Congress government’s performance. He also called it a firm rejection of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempts at religious polarization in North Telangana.

Addressing party cadres and functionaries at the Congress office in Nizamabad on Monday following the election of chairperson and mayor of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, he hailed the results as a resounding endorsement of inclusive, development-focused governance and a decisive defeat for divisive tactics.

He said the “Congress party has successfully stalled attempts by the BJP to polarize the political situation in North Telangana,” he stated. “The party’s secular credentials remain its hallmark. We will not allow the state to become a victim of the disruptive potential of divisive politics, as it happened in the case of some northern states.

“The growing aversion toward the BJP in the state is of its own making, as people reject its sponsored polarization politics,” he added. “Our focus will remain on development with an unbiased approach.” The municipal elections, covering 123 urban local bodies (116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations) with a total of 2,996 wards, saw the Congress emerge as the dominant force.

Stating that Congress secured approximately 1,537 wards, a massive increase from previous polls, he credited it to the Party workers and loyalists who worked with commitment and conviction. “Congress gained outright control in a majority of municipalities and corporations, reflecting strong public support across urban areas,” he said. In Nizamabad, despite polarized politics, Congress positioned itself in advantage and secured the mayor’s post, with strategic alliances, including support from AIMIM corporators. He congratulated the newly elected mayor, K Uma Rani and other leaders, viewing her victory as symbolic of grassroots rise within the party.

In a lighter vein, he recalled that the Congress Party had won the Nizamabad corporation in 2006 when he was in-charge of the civic body. The Party could regain Nizamabad after two decades with him again as the Minister in-charge of the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency for the municipal elections, he added jokingly with a smile.

The minister reiterated key welfare achievements, including unlimited high-quality fine rice distribution to eligible ration card holders covering over 85% of the population, free electricity up to 200 units, free bus travel for women, and record paddy production and procurement in districts like Nizamabad.

He pledged massive investments in urban infrastructure—CC roads, drainage, sanitation, education, health, and power—across bodies like Nizamabad, Armoor, Bodhan, Korutla, Metpalli, Jagtial, and Raikal, aiming to make them national role models.

He also highlighted priorities for irrigation projects, including expedited completion of Packages 21-22 for Nizamabad Rural and desilting of SRSP and Nizam Sagar to restore storage capacities. He contrasted the current regime’s proactive, 24/7 responsive administration with past neglect under previous governments.

“These Congress gains will help it to maintain its winning streak. We will win the GHMC polls with record margins this time. The positive atmosphere is evident,” he said.