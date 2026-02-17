Kothagudem Municipal Corporation: CPI’s Ganesh elected Mayor

Kothagudem: Mood Ganesh of the CPI was unanimously elected as Mayor of the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation on Monday, while Siripurapu Lalitha Kumari of the Congress was chosen as Deputy Mayor. The elections were held during a special general body meeting convened at the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation office following the recent municipal polls. Newly elected corporators took oath in accordance with the prescribed rules, under the supervision of District Additional Collector D. Venugopal, who administered the oath of office. A total of 60 corporators elected from various divisions were to assume office. Of them, 22 belong to the CPI, 22 to the Congress, one to the BJP, one to the CPM, and six Independents. Eight corporators from the BRS were absent from the meeting.

Subsequently, the House conducted the election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Mood Ganesh, representing the 20th Division from the CPI, was elected Mayor unanimously. Siripurapu Lalitha Kumari, corporator from the 8th Division representing the Congress, was elected Deputy Mayor unanimously.

Local MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, who attended the meeting as ex-officio members, exercised their voting rights.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected Mayor said he would strive for balanced development across all 60 divisions under the corporation limits. He assured priority to infrastructure development, sanitation, drinking water supply, road works and prompt redressal of public grievances, promising transparent and accountable governance. The ex-officio members congratulated the newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators, and called for coordinated efforts for the overall development of the corporation.

District Collector Jitesh V. Patil, Municipal Election General Observer Amoy Kumar and Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Vidya Chandana monitored the election process through webcasting from the IDOC office. Officials said the elections were conducted peacefully and transparently.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sujatha, along with officials and staff of various departments, were present.