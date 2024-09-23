Live
Himanshi Parashar opens up on not being comfortable with shooting intimate scenes
Himanshi Parashar, known for her role in Teri Meri Doriyaann, recently shared her views on intimate scenes and her experience with film projects. While open to various acting opportunities, Parashar emphasized her discomfort with shooting intimate scenes. “I’m keen to take on any acting project that interests me, whether it’s a movie, web series, or television,” she said. “But one thing I’m sure of is that I’m not comfortable with intimate scenes. The level of intimacy we see on television is my limit.”
She clarified that not all web series demand such scenes and stressed that intimacy is often exaggerated as a necessity in digital content. “There are plenty of web series without it, and I want to focus on acting and doing that well,” she added.
Parashar also reflected on her special appearance in the upcoming film Adbhut. She initially auditioned for the role of Amy in April 2022 but found out later that her scenes had been scaled back due to re-writes. Despite this, she remained enthusiastic about the project. “Even after the changes, I was excited to be a part of Adbhut because I liked the story and the team,” she said.
Parashar continues to be selective about her roles, choosing projects that challenge her as an actor.