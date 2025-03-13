How to care for your skin pre and post Holi

Preparing your skin for the vibrant colours of Holi is important to shield it from potential harm. While the festival is filled with joy and happiness, the chemicals in these dyes can be harsh on your skin, leading to dryness, irritation, and possible allergic reactions. Therefore, it’s essential to implement a pre- and post-Holi skincare routine to maintain the health and beauty of your skin throughout the festivities. Here are essential pre- and post-skincare tips by Poulomi Roy from Joy Personal Care (RSH Global) .

Pre-Holi Skincare

1. Moisturise: Apply a thick layer of moisturiser to shield your skin from colour pigments. A nourishing moisturiser will help keep your skin hydrated and provide essential nutrients for a radiant glow during the festivities. You can opt for moisturisers enriched with Vitamin C, which impart a bright glow, such as day creams

2. Sunscreen: Apply sunscreen with SPF 40+++ or higher before venturing outside for Holi. This will safeguard your skin from harmful sunrays and protect against sun damage as you celebrate under the sun.

3. Full body oil massage: Before stepping out to play Holi, gently massage your body with coconut oil, almond oil, or any other non-comedogenic oil. This forms a protective layer on your skin, making it easier to remove colours later and reducing the chances of harsh chemicals penetrating your skin.

4. Wear protective clothing: Opt for full-sleeved clothes that cover most of your body to minimise direct contact with colours. Wearing clothes that you do not mind being stained is also advisable.

5. Go Organic: Prioritise the use of natural Holi colours to harmonise with your skin’s well-being. Opting for organic hues shields your skin from potential irritations and allergies induced by synthetic counterparts. It also aligns with the principles of a healthier planet. Unlike their non-biodegradable synthetic counterparts, organic colours effortlessly decompose, thus, actively minimising environmental pollution.

Post – Holi Skin Care

1. Use Mild Facewash: After playing Holi, use a mild, gentle face wash to cleanse your skin and remove the colours. Avoid using harsh soaps or cleansers that may strip away the skin’s natural oils and irritate it.

2. Use a Gentle Scrub to Remove Colour: If the colours are stubborn and do not come off easily with facewash alone, you can use a gentle scrub to exfoliate your skin. Opt for a scrub with natural ingredients that won’t be too abrasive on your skin.

3. Apply a Face Mask: Treat your skin to a nourishing facemask after cleansing to replenish moisture and soothe any irritation caused by the colours. Look for a hydrating or calming mask containing ingredients like aloe Vera, or Honey.

4. Choose Lukewarm Water or a Cold Water: Consider your skin type before deciding whether to use lukewarm water or a cold rinse to wash off any remaining colour. This ensures a gentle cleansing experience without the risk of skin irritation or burning.

5. Apply Moisturiser to Your Entire Body: After cleansing, scrubbing, applying facemasks, and rinsing, the final step is moisturising your entire body. Use a nourishing moisturiser to replenish moisture and strengthen your skin’s natural barrier. Concentrate on areas prone to dryness like elbows, knees, and hands. Look for moisturisers with soothing and hydrating ingredients such as aloe Vera, honey, almonds, berries, watermelon, and peach extracts for effective personal care.”