Hyderabad Police Transfers 4 Inspectors in Administrative Move
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand orders the transfer of four inspectors on administrative grounds, effective immediately.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand issued an order on Friday, transferring four inspectors within the commissionerate. The reshuffle was carried out on administrative grounds and took effect immediately.
As per the directive, Surender Malkapuram has been appointed as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Borabanda, while Veera Shekar Sunkari has been assigned as SHO (Traffic) at Charminar.
Saidulu Garikapati has been posted as Detective Inspector at Borabanda, and Bhoopal Goud Budige will take charge as Detective Inspector at Chaderghat.
The order stated that these transfers were part of routine administrative adjustments within the department.
