Hyderabad ready for Miss World glitz and glamour

In a landmark moment for India and a celebration of global culture and purpose, the 72nd edition of the Miss World Festival returns to India in May 2025, with the progressive state of Telangana proudly hosting the event. Scheduled till May 31, this month-long celebration will unfold across various locations in Telangana, with the opening, closing, and grand finale taking place in Hyderabad, the state’s vibrant capital.

This marks the second time in a row India hosts the Miss World Festival, reaffirming its position as a global destination for events that celebrate both beauty and meaningful impact. Following the resounding success of the 71st edition at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the world now turns its eyes to Telangana—a state that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation.

Beauty With a Purpose Finds a Home in Telangana

As the world’s oldest-running international beauty pageant, Miss World champions a mission beyond aesthetics—”Beauty With a Purpose”—dedicated to humanitarian efforts and global social change.

Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, expressed her delight at bringing the event back to India, “It is with immense joy that we bring the 72nd Miss World Festival to the heart of India—Telangana. This state exemplifies the values of our mission, ‘Beauty With a Purpose.’ With its rich cultural heritage, vibrant modernity, and extraordinary hospitality, Telangana is the perfect partner for this global celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.”

Indian Voices of Celebration

Renowned actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood shared his deep pride in the festival being hosted in his home country, “Being part of the 72nd edition of Miss World in my home country—and especially here in Telangana—is a profound honour. I am humbled by this recognition from the Miss World Organisation and proud to support a platform that champions purpose and change.”

Sood also announced a partnership between the Miss World Organisation and the Sood Charity Foundation, launching a campaign to promote a Cancer-Free World, “This shared commitment will help amplify the message and bring hope to millions around the globe,” he added.

Miss India 2023, Nandini Gupta, who will represent the country on home soil, said, “It fills me with pride to represent India on home soil. Telangana’s charm, warmth, and diversity will certainly be a memorable backdrop for this transformative journey. I’m excited to welcome the world here.”

Telangana: A Model of Modern India

Since its formation, Telangana has emerged as a state of rapid innovation and inclusive development. With world-class infrastructure, a global pharmaceutical and IT ecosystem, a strong cultural identity, and a reputation for safety and hospitality, Telangana stands out as a premier destination for international events.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for IT and Industries, emphasized the broader significance of hosting Miss World, “Miss World 2025 is not just an event—it’s an opportunity to project Telangana as a progressive, inclusive, and internationally connected destination. We are prepared to deliver a world-class experience and showcase the vibrancy, creativity, and innovation that define this state.”

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao echoed that sentiment, “Hosting Miss World is a proud moment for Telangana. This festival will highlight our cultural roots, modern achievements, and global outlook. It’s an opportunity to showcase Telangana as a model for tourism, inclusivity, and development.”

Patel Ramesh Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited, added, “Telangana is ready to offer the world a glimpse into its timeless traditions and global ambitions. Through this event, we aim to reinforce our identity as a safe, progressive, and welcoming destination for international events.”

A Global Celebration, Rooted in Indian Spirit

With contestants from over 100 nations expected, the 72nd Miss World Festival promises to be more than a competition—it is a global platform for dialogue, cultural exchange, and social purpose. Telangana, with its unique blend of heritage, diversity, and innovation, will offer a rich canvas for this transformative experience.

As Miss World returns to India for the second time and Telangana steps into the international spotlight, the 2025 edition is set to inspire, unite, and celebrate beauty with a purpose on a truly global scale.