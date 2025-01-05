Hyderabad’s Bijli Sudha Shines at Forever Business Awards 2024

Bijli Sudha, a leading name in the Indian beauty industry, has been honored with the prestigious “Best Makeup Artist Award 2024” at the esteemed Forever Business Awards. The ceremony, held at Zee Studios in Jaipur, Rajasthan, celebrated the achievements of exceptional individuals and companies across various sectors.

With over 15 years of experience in the beauty and makeup industry, Bijli Sudha has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence. Her journey is a testament to her dedication and passion, marked by collaborations with renowned names like Lakme, Naturals, and Jawed Habib.

A key highlight of her career includes valuable backstage experience at major Lakme Fashion Week events. These experiences honed her skills and instilled in her the ability to deliver top-tier results under pressure, a crucial trait for a successful makeup artist.

Bijli Sudha’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her successful venture, Mstudios Hair Beauty Makeup Studio in Hyderabad. At Mstudios, she and her team prioritize personalized service, combining advanced techniques with a deep understanding of individual client needs. This client-centric approach has earned her a loyal following and established Mstudios as a leading beauty destination in the city.

Beyond her successful studio, Bijli Sudha is eager to share her expertise with the wider beauty community. She plans to leverage her years of experience to educate and inspire aspiring makeup artists, contributing to the growth and evolution of the industry.

The Forever Business Awards recognize and celebrate individuals and companies that demonstrate exceptional growth, sustainability, and creativity. Bijli Sudha’s recognition as the “Best Makeup Artist” is a well-deserved accolade that highlights her significant contributions to the beauty industry and inspires aspiring professionals.