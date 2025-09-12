Janhvi Kapoor walks the red carpet in an ensemble designed by her cousin, Rhea Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is making waves at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The actress who is in Canada for the premiere of her movie “Homebound” at the film festival looked gorgeous while posing at the red carpet. Janhvi

Kapoor dressed in a gorgeous modern couture piece beautifully inspired by the timeless elegance of the saree. Kapoor’s outfit was designed by none other than her cousin and designer Rhea Kapoor. Rhea took to her social media account in sharing professional glimpses of Janhvi in her ensemble.

She captioned it as, “Last night in Toronto, for the Gala Premiere of #homebound, @janhvikapoor wears custom @miumiu She completes the look with antique jewels. earrings @beautygemsjaipurbrooch on waist @kapoor.sunitabrooch on stole @golecha_jewelsBeauty @savleenmanchandaHair @marcepedrozostyled with @sanyakapoor.” Janhvi Kapoor was seen posing for the paparazzi at the International Film Festival and also was seen signing autographs and clicking selfies with her fans, who flocked to just catch a glimpse of the actress. Janhvi is also accompanied by Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jetwa, who are also a part of the movie.

“Homebound” is directed by director Neeraj Galwan. Janhvi was seen wearing a one-shoulder gown draped with soft pleats and delicate embellishments. The actress paid homage to the Indian tradition while embracing contemporary and modern global fashion. The flowing silhouette, with a dramatic trail, and hair done in a Western retro style brought a touch of old-world charm to the film festival. “Homebound” has already been the talking point in Bollywood and also now on international platforms.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, the actress is riding high on the success of her recently released movie, “Param Sundari”, that also stars Sidharth Malhotra. Janhvi is all set for the release of the upcoming movie “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. Janvhi is spread opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, and the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra. Janhvi has been receiving great applause for both “Param Sundari” and for her latest song “Bijuriya’ from the movie opposite Varun Dhawan.