Jayati Bhatia along with niece takes bold steps to educate and empower young girls

Veteran actress Jayati Bhatia, known for her role in the show “Sasural Simar Ka”, has embarked on a noble mission to educate and empower young girls.

The actress has joined hands with her niece, Rinhee to ensure that more girls receive quality education, which they believe is key to fostering independence and helping these girls achieve their dreams. In a statement, Jayati shared, “A task such as this needs awareness and it is only right one supports such a cause while heartedly my niece Rinee who is also an acclaimed tarot card reader and I have come together to help spread education amongst girls even more to make them independent in life and achieve their dreams.

We would love for people interested to sponsor a few of our girls and I hope this initiative of ours is widespread and we get the help we need to make this a success.”

Rinhee added, “Jayati maasi has been such a huge support in helping me out this together I really hope and pray that this is support to us comes from many places and we continue to help the ones who need it to create a better tomorrow.”

The duo has called on individuals, organizations, and philanthropists to step forward and contribute to this important cause.

Jayati Bhati is widely known for her role as Nirmala “Mataji” Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, one of the longest-running Indian television series. She also played Geetanjali Gopichand Oswal in “Sasural Simar Ka 2”. The actress has appeared in number of other popular shows like “Tu Tu Main Main”, “KasautiiZindagii Kay”, “Kutumb”, ‘Kaise Kahoon”, “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin”, “Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka” among others.

Bhatia most recently played the role of Phatto in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s star-studded web show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The Netflix historical drama explores the lives of tawaifs in Lahore’s Heera Mandi, set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement during British rule.