Journey of dedication, talent, and resilience

In today’s time, women are breaking barriers and excelling in every field, proving their mettle with resilience, innovation, and hard work. From science and technology to politics, sports, and the arts, women are carving out spaces for themselves and rewriting the rules of success. The entertainment industry, particularly acting, is no exception to this trend, with countless female actors making an indelible mark with their talent and perseverance. Female actors today are more than just performers; they are storytellers, influencers, and leaders.

Among them is Niharika Lyra Dutt, who happens to be a shining example of a woman forging her path in the competitive world of acting. Her journey stands as a testament to what dedication, talent, and resilience can achieve. Without any filmy lineage or insider support, she has carved out a niche for herself, captivating audiences with her versatile performances. From her breakthrough role in the critically acclaimed series ‘Paatal Lok’ to her recent portrayal of Tammarrah in ‘Call Me Bae’ and ‘Doctors,’ Niharika continues to demonstrate her remarkable range and depth as an actor.

In an exclusive chat with us, Niharika spoke in brief about her working experience in ‘Call Me Bae,’ the actors and directors she looks forward to working with, and more.

When asked how being part of ‘Call Me Bae’ has impacted her career and personal growth, she shared, “Dharma is associated with glamorous films and shows, so balancing real dramas and glamorous comedies was a challenge I looked forward to. The global reach of ‘Call Me Bae’ was incredible—it was humbling to know my character was loved internationally. While I feel it’s too soon to assess its full impact on my career, I appreciate the love it has received.”

Every actor’s journey is filled with moments of self-doubt, and Niharika’s experience was no different. During the early days of filming ‘Call Me Bae,’ she struggled to find the tone of the show and doubted her performance. She revealed, “Some memorable moments were during the first few days of shooting Bae and Tammarrah’s house scenes. I was figuring out the tone of the show and felt I wasn’t giving my best. When I voiced this to Colin, he told me not to overthink and burden myself. That advice lifted my fear, and the results were fantastic. I also gelled well with the cast and crew.”

What sets Niharika apart is her deep appreciation for her craft and her desire to work with some of the finest talents in the industry. Expressing her admiration for filmmakers she wishes to work with, she said, “The list is long! I would love to work with Anvita Dutt Guptan for the poetry in her films. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar inspire me, and I admire all their work. I’d also love to collaborate with Abhishek Chaubey, Imtiaz Ali, Shoojit Sircar, Dibakar Banerjee, and would also love to be directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, she’s truly a gifted storyteller.”

Talking about her process as an actor, she explained, “My preparation depends on the role. I immerse myself completely, exploring every facet of the character. It’s a fulfilling yet challenging process.”

As women continue to excel across fields, Niharika stands out as a beacon of inspiration in the acting world. Her rise in the industry, despite the odds, is a testament to her talent and tenacity. With a growing body of impressive work, she is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in cinema and storytelling.

In a world where women are constantly redefining what it means to lead, create, and inspire, Niharika Lyra Dutt’s journey is a compelling reminder that perseverance and passion can overcome any obstacle.