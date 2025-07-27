Live
Keeping the stage alive with curiosity, language, and hope
- Shernaz Patel finds constant inspiration in the fearless creativity of the younger generation. As a performer, mentor, and arts educator, she continues to evolve with a deep sense of purpose. Whether on stage or in the classroom, her work is rooted in the belief that the arts can transform lives
- I think I’m still young at heart—still learning and curious about the world — Veteran theatre and film actor Shernaz Patel
Veteran theatre and film actor Shernaz Patel continues to be a guiding force in the Indian performing arts scene, not only with her enduring performances but through her mentorship and passion for storytelling. Over the decades, she has portrayed an astonishing range of characters. Yet, she says it is the new generation of artists that keeps her creatively charged.
“The young generation inspires me all the time,” Shernaz says with a smile. “I love being surrounded by them and learning from them. They are pushing the envelope and taking risks. They bring in new perspectives and a fresh energy that pushes me to be a better human being and a better artist.”
Even after years of experience, Patel insists that staying creatively alive means staying curious. “I think I’m still young at heart—still learning and curious about the world,” she reflects. “If you believe you have all the answers, it leads to stagnation.”
Her artistic compass points toward stories that resonate with the human spirit. “I am always moved by stories, real or fictional, where human beings strive, against all odds, to make the world a better place,” she says. “With so much grief in the world, I look for happy and hopeful stories.”
When asked about her most cherished performance, she confesses there isn’t just one. “I’m partial to my first ever professional performance, or a role I felt I excelled in, or even just being part of a team or director’s vision that I deeply admired. Those are the memories that stand out.”
For someone who’s worn many hats—actor, teacher, arts leader—what does she hope people think of when they hear her name? “I hope I’ve had some impact on their lives,” she says sincerely. “Whether through a role I’ve done, or the projects I’ve led, or even as a mentor, teacher, or good friend.”
There’s also a side to Shernaz that many may not be aware of: her mission to make arts-based education accessible to underprivileged children. “I am a professionally trained voice coach,” she shares. “My ambition is to bring arts-based training to underprivileged children. I’ve recently started a Saturday Club for one school, but I’d like that work to grow. I truly believe the arts can change human beings for the better—and every child deserves that.”
This commitment to youth and education also informs her popular acting workshop, What’s My Line?, conducted during NCPA’s Summer Fiesta, specifically designed for older teens. The workshop emphasizes how young performers can use language to make a script feel deeply personal. “I hope to teach teens how they can enrich any script through the way they perform it, so that it almost feels like they wrote those words themselves,” she explains.
But it’s not just about acting. At its core, the workshop aims to spark a deeper appreciation for language. “If they walk away with that, I’ll be happy,” she says.
And if she had to give just one piece of advice to a young person dreaming of a life on stage or screen? “Do it,” she says, without hesitation. “If there’s a burning desire within you, don’t let anyone stop you.”
Reflecting on her journey as a woman in theatre and film, Shernaz sees real progress. “I’ve seen a dramatic shift in theatre,” she says. “Today, women are leaders in every field—technical, production, direction, and writing. Women actors bring in the audience. Women lead arts organisations and training schools. Theatre is a very level playing field that way, and I am blessed to be a part of it.”
With her deep-rooted passion for performance, language, and social change, Shernaz Patel remains not just a beloved performer—but a vital force in shaping India’s evolving arts landscape.