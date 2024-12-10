Kritika Kamra: Balancing my acting career, business has been challenging

Actress Kritika Kamra, who is currently busy filming her latest series “Matka King” in Mumbai and managing her fashion label based in Madhya Pradesh, said that juggling between both has been challenging yet incredible.

Speaking about her journey, Kritika said: “Balancing my acting career and my business has been challenging yet incredibly fulfilling.”

Kritika frequently visits local artisans and suppliers to oversee production, ensuring the highest standards of quality in her brand’s offerings. Despite her packed shooting schedule, she makes it a point to connect with the grassroots, showcasing her passion for empowering local artistry.

She added: “I feel a deep responsibility towards both worlds—on one hand, I’m creating stories that resonate with audiences through my work in Matka King, and on the other, I’m building a brand that celebrates the talent and craftsmanship of local artists in Madhya Pradesh.”

The actress added: “I personally visit the artisans and suppliers to ensure we deliver nothing short of excellence. It’s hectic, but when you love what you do, it’s all worth it.”

‘Matka King’ delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai. The series features Vijay Varma in the titular role of the Matka King.

Kritika gained the limelight for essaying the role of Arohi Sharma in the show ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’. She was then seen in shows such as ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’, ‘Reporters’, and ‘Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta’.

The actress has also participated in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7’ and showcased her talent in series such as ‘Tandav’ and ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. The 35-year-old actress made her film debut with ‘Mitron’, which was released in 2018. She also has ‘For Your Eyes Only’ with Prateek Gandhi.

It was in October, when Kritika ventured into the world of helping revive local arts and helping local artisan communities from Madhya Pradesh. She had said that she has immense respect for the artisans who keep Chanderi craft alive.

Kritika said: “Chanderi has always been known for its exquisite handloom art, and growing up in this town, I have immense respect for the artisans who keep this craft alive. Starting this initiative with my mother was a way to honour that tradition while also giving back to our community.