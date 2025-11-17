Krystle D’Souza reflects on TV’s evolution

Actress Krystle D’Souza believes Indian television has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from melodramatic storytelling to embracing diverse themes that resonate with today’s audiences. In a candid interview, the actress shared her perspective on how the entertainment landscape has widened, allowing television, OTT, and films to coexist while catering to distinct viewer groups.

Krystle noted that while traditional TV programming once focused heavily on emotional family dramas, the content today reflects shifting audience preferences. “Television beautifully caters to the masses—what they enjoy, we deliver,” she said. She added that OTT platforms and films primarily serve metro viewers, creating a healthy creative balance across mediums. “Everyone has their space. That’s the beauty of today’s entertainment industry.”

Known for her roles in popular shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas, and Belan Wali Bahu, Krystle successfully transitioned to digital platforms with the web series Fittrat. She also made her Bollywood debut in the 2021 mystery thriller Chehre, starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Most recently, she appeared in First Copy Season 2 with Munawar Faruqui, which premiered on Amazon MX Player on November 5. Reflecting on her character’s evolution, Krystle revealed that Season 2 presented deeper emotional layers and new creative challenges.

“In Season One, Mona was just being introduced,” she explained. “But in Season Two, there’s a lot more depth to her. She’s more emotional, and there’s so much more for me to explore as an actor.” She shared that director Farhan pushed her to slow down and embody a calm, composed strength for the role—a stark departure from her previous characters.

“I’ve never played someone like that before, and it was a great learning experience,” she added. With her continued presence across television, OTT, and film, Krystle D’Souza remains a dynamic force in an ever-evolving entertainment industry.